TIT vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Barbados T10, Match 7

The Titans (TIT) will take on the Warriors (WAR) in the 7th match at the Barbados T10 on Thursday (December 8) at the Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the TIT vs WAR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Warriors have lost both of their last two matches. The Titans, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches and will try their best to make a comeback in the tournament.

The Warriors will try their best to win the match but the Titans are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's easy encounter.

TIT vs WAR Match Details

The 7th match of the Barbados T10 will be played on December 8 at the Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill. The game is set to take place at 9:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TIT vs WAR, Barbados T10, Match 7

Date and Time: 8th December 2022, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill

Pitch Report

The Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Guardians and the Warriors, where a total of 245 runs were scored at a loss of six wickets.

TIT vs WAR Form Guide

TIT - L W

WAR - L L

TIT vs WAR Probable Playing XI

TIT Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Rashad Armstrong, Zachary McCaskie, Shomari Davis, Rashawn Worrell, Ashley Nurse, Nyeem Young, Nathan Sealy, Ramon Simmonds, Renacko Belgrave, Kalvin Marcus.

WAR Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Leniko Boucher (wk), Kenroy Williams, Joshua Haynes, Hakeem Perryman, Zidan Harewood, Achilles Brown, Jonathan Carter, Jayden Roberts, Zishan Motara, Jaden Lorde, Jediah Blades.

TIT vs WAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Clarke

R Clarke, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. L Boucher is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

Z McCaskie

Z McCaskie and H Perryman are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Hope is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

N Young

J Roberts and N Young are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Carter is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Lorde

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Simmonds and J Lorde. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. C Holder is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TIT vs WAR match captain and vice-captain choices

N Young

N Young is one of the best players in today's match as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. He is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. Young has already smashed 11 runs and taken two wickets in the last two matches.

Z McCaskie

Z McCaskie is another good pick for today's match as he will bat aggressively in the top order. Since the pitch is decent, he can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. McCaskie has already smashed 61 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must Picks for TIT vs WAR, Match 7

Z McCaskie

N Young

J Roberts

J Lorde

R Simmonds

Titans vs Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Titans vs Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Clarke.

Batters: Z McCaskie, K Hope, H Perryman.

All-rounders: N Young, J Roberts, J Carter.

Bowlers: J Lorde, R Simmonds, Z Murtaza, C Holder.

Titans vs Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Clarke.

Batters: Z McCaskie, S Davis, H Perryman.

All-rounders: N Young, J Roberts, J Carter, N Sealy.

Bowlers: J Lorde, R Simmonds, C Holder.

