TIT vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 1st Semi-Final

Titans (TIT) will take on Warriors (WAR) in the first semi-final of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Friday. Titans won both previous meetings between the two teams, by seven wickets and 15 runs respectively.

Warriors faltered in their tournament opener, but won three straight games to secure their place in the semi-finals. Their morale should be on a high when they face Titans.

Meanwhile, Titans ended their league campaign in first place in the points table, earning their place in the last four by winning nine of their ten games played.

TIT vs WAR Probable Playing XIs

TIT XI

Harsh Desai, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Sukrit Pandey, Akshya more, Anil Trivedi, Roshan Vasava, Tasmay Bedade, Aditya Rangwani, Dev Patel, Lakshit Toksiya.

WAR XI

Mit Mangukiya, Smith Thakar, Mohit Mongia, Parikshit Patidar (c), Pradeep Yadav, Amit Bhandari, Dhairya Pandey, Manav Mehta, Pahal Agrawal, Paramveer Ghelani, Donald Rane.

Match Details

Match: TIT vs WAR Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, 1st Semi-Final.

Date and Time: 21 January 2022; 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The trend is expected to continue in this game. Spinners should come into the game in the middle overs. Anything above 170 runs could be a par score.

Today's TIT vs WAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Smit Thakar: The keeper-batter has collected 220 runs in ten innings at a strike rate of 93.35 in the competition so far. He is expected to play a key role in this game on Friday.

Batters

Parikshit Patidar: Patidar has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his team. He has scored 223 runs at an average of 22.3 in ten games this season. That makes him a must-have in your TIT vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

Sukrit Pandey: Mistry is one of the top all-rounders of his team. He has scored 296 runs at an average of 29.6 and 17 wickets in ten games this season. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your TIT vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Lakshit Toksiya: He has been in great form with the ball, having picked up 13 wickets in ten Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 games thus far.

Three best players to pick in WAR vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Lakshyajeet Padhiyar (WAR): 431 points.

Pradeep Yadav (WAR): 570 points.

Paramveer Ghelani (WAR): 323 points.

Key stats for TIT vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

Harsh Desai - 216 runs and nine wickets in ten games.

Pahal Agrawal – 11 wickets in nine games; Bowling average: 12.22.

Sanjay Vishwakarma - 158 runs and eight wickets in ten games.

TIT vs WAR Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dhairya Pandey, Anil Trivedi, Parikshit Patidar, Mit Mangukiya, Pradeep Yadav, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Sukrit Pandey, Harsh Desai, Lakshit Toksiya, Donald Rane, Pahal Agrawal.

Captain: Sukrit Pandey. Vice-captain: Sanjay Vishwakarma.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dhairya Pandey, Mohit Mongia, Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Mit Mangukiya, Pradeep Yadav, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Sukrit Pandey, Harsh Desai, Lakshit Toksiya, Dev Patel, Pahal Agrawal.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Sukrit Pandey. Vice-captain: Pradeep Yadav.

Edited by Bhargav