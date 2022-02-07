TIT vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge Match 2

The Titans will take on the Warriors in the second match of the CSA T20 Challenge game at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Monday, 7th February.

The Warriors return to this format almost a year after losing to Lions in the playoffs last year. They hope to start their campaign on Monday with a win.

The Titans, on the other hand, are eager to forget last year's tournament, in which they finished second last. With players like Quinton de Cock, Aaron Phangiso, and Tabraiz Shamsi, the balance of the team appears to be much better this time.

TIT vs WAR Probable Playing XIs

TIT XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Theunis de Bruyn (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Dewald Brevis, Dayyaan Galliem, Grant Mokoena, Sibonelo Makhanya, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso, Corbin Bosh, Tabraiz Shamsi.

WAR XI

Matthew Breetzke (wk), Kyle Jacobs, Diego Rosier, JJ Smuts, Rudi Second, Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Ngoepe, Tiaan van Vuuren, Tristan Stubbs, Dane Paterson, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Stefan Tait.

Match Details

Match: TIT vs WAR CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Match 2nd.

Date and Time: 7th February 2022; 06:00 PM IST.

Venue: St George's Park, Port Elizabeth.

Pitch Report

The track at St George's Park is a balanced one, and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. The new ball could do a bit of damage early on, so batters will need to spend some time before playing their shots. Anything above 160 runs could be a par score on this track.

Today's TIT vs WAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: De Kock is a quality wicketkeeper-batter who can play big innings. He has scored 1827 T20I runs at an average of 33.83 from 61 innings, including eleven fifties.

Batters

Theunis de Bruyn: Theunis is an aggressive top-order batter. He has scored 348 runs in his last seven CSA T20I games at an average of 69.60. These exploits make Theunis a must-have for your TIT vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

J J Smuts: Smuts can provide you with valuable points with both bat and ball in the upcoming game. He has scored 205 runs in his last nine CSA T20I matches. That makes him a valuable pick for your TIT vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Junior Dala: Dala is a leading & genuine wicket-taker for his team. He has picked up 11 wickets in his last eight CSA T20I games, and could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in TIT vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

Dane Paterson (WAR)

Dewald Brevis (TIT)

Tabraiz Shamsi (TIT)

Key stats for TIT vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

Diego Rosier - 177 runs in his last six CSA T20I games; batting average: 44.25.

Heinrich Klaasen - 449 runs in 28 T20I games; batting average: 22.45.

Matthew Breetzke - 220 runs in his last nine CSA T20I games; batting average: 31.43.

TIT vs WAR Dream11 Prediction

TIT vs WAR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Diego Rosier, Rudi Second, Theunis de Bruyn, Wihan Lubbe, JJ Smuts, Dewald Brevis, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dane Paterson, Junior Dala.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: JJ Smuts

TIT vs WAR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Diego Rosier, Rudi Second, Theunis de Bruyn, Tiaan van Vuuren, JJ Smuts, Dewald Brevis, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aaron Phangiso, Mthiwekhaya Nabe.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Rudi Second

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava