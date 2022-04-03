TIT vs WEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CSA One Day Cup 2021-22, Match 28

Titans (TIT) will take on Western Province (WEP) in the 28th match of the CSA One Day Cup 2021-22 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

Titans have been on song this season, winning all five matches. Meanwhile, Western Province are yet to find their groove, winning only three of their six outings. While Titans are third in the points table, Western Province are fourth.

TIT vs WEP Probable Playing XIs

TIT

Gihahn Cloete, Theunis de Bruyn, Neil Brand, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Sibonelo Makhanya(c), Donavon Ferreira, Corbin Bosch, Bonga Chepkonga, Aaron Phangiso, Samuel Ruwisi, Ayabulela Gqamane.

WEP

Richard Levi, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi(c), Yaseen Vallie, Gavin Kaplan, Daniel Smith(w), Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Kyle Simmonds, Junaid Dawood, Basheeru-Deen Walters.

Match Details

Match: TIT vs WEP, CSA One Day Cup 2021-22, Match 28.

Date and Time: April 3, 2022; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Pitch Report

The wicket has pace and bounce, so batters are expected to excel. A score of 250 could prove to be par. and bowling first would be a wise option.

Today’s TIT vs WEP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Klaasen has had an outstanding campaign so far and is the best choice for the wicketkeeper role. He is the highest scorer for his team and has amassed 382 runs at a phenomenal average of 63.66. He has scored two centuries in the competition and could be a great multiplier pick.

Batters

Gihahn Cloete has been in great form recently. He has scored three half-centuries in his last four games and has scored 222 runs at an average of 44.40.

All-rounders

Neil Brand is an accomplished player who has shown his worth with both bat and ball. He has scored 231 runs at an average of 77 and is the highest wicket-taker for Titans with ten scalps so far. Brand could be an outstanding captaincy choice for your TIT vs WEP Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Mihlali Mpongwana can bowl fast and has scalped eight wickets so far. He can also bat well and has amassed 137 runs at an average of over 34.

Five best players to pick in TIT vs WEP Dream11 prediction team

Neil Brand (TIT) – 613 points

Heinrich Klaasen (TIT) – 573 points

Mihlali Mpongwana (WEP) – 390 points

Tshepo Moreki (WEP) – 321 points

Gihahn Cloete (TIT) – 301 points.

Key stats for TIT vs WEP Dream11 prediction team

Neil Brand: 231 runs and 12 wickets

Heinrich Klaasen: 357 runs and 1 wicket

Tshepo Moreki: 10 wickets

Gihahn Cloete: 222 runs.

TIT vs WEP Dream11 Prediction

TIT vs WEP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Klaasen, D Smith Jr, G Cloete, T de Bruyn, J Bird, N Brand, G Linde, K Simmonds, M Mpongwana, T Moreki, C Bosch.

Captain: Neil Brand. Vice-Captain: Heinrich Klaasen.

TIT vs WEP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Klaasen, D Smith Jr, G Cloete, T de Bruyn, J Bird, N Brand, G Linde, M Mpongwana, T Moreki, C Bosch, B Hendricks.

Captain: Gihahn Cloete. Vice-Captain: Mihlali Mpongwana.

