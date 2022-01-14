TIT vs CHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 17

The Titans (TIT) will take on Challenger (CHA) in the 17th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Friday.

The Titans have been in superb form in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. With five wins and a loss, they are second in the points table. Meanwhile, the Challenger have been inconsistent and have two losses and three wins to their name.

TIT vs CHA Probable Playing 11 today

Titans: Aditya Menon (wk), Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Tasmay Bedade, Anil Trivedi, Roshan Vasava, Harsh Desai, Mohd. Madni Saiyed, Sukrit Pandey, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Dev Patel, Lakshit Toksiya

Challenger: Yashwardhan Singh (c), Aayush Rai (wk), Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Rajveer Jadhav, Yatharth Gunchala, Pratik Salunke, Jainil Bhatt, Jay Chavda, Keyur Kale, Pratik Ghodadara

Match Details

TIT vs CHA, 17th Match, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022

Date & Time: January 14th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The track at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara is a good one to bat on, with the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 already witnessing some high-scoring encounters. The average first-innings in the tournament is about 143 runs so far.

Today’s TIT vs CHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aayush Rai has contributed decently with the bat in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, amassing 112 runs at a strike rate of 123.08.

Batter

Dhruv N Patel has scored 160 runs in five Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 innings so far.

All-rounder

Sukrit Pandey has made a massive impact with both the bat and ball. He has smashed 233 runs and picked up 14 wickets.

Bowler

Yashwardhan Singh has been in top form with the ball, taking nine wickets in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022s. On the batting front, he has chipped in with 67 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in TIT vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Sukrit Pandey (TIT): 773 points

Yashwardhan Singh (CHA): 356 points

Sanjay Vishwakarma (TIT): 296 points

Lakshit Toksiya (TIT): 275 points

Dhruv N Patel (CHA): 271 points

Important stats for TIT vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Sukrit Pandey: 233 runs & 14 wickets

Sanjay Vishwakarma: 82 runs & 5 wickets

Dhruv N Patel: 160 runs

Yashwardhan Singh: 67 runs & 9 wickets

TIT vs CHA Dream 11 Prediction (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)

Dream11 Team for Titans vs Challenger - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aayush Rai, Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Dhruv N Patel, Rajveer Jadhav, Harsh Desai, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Sukrit Pandey, Jainil Bhatt, Dev Patel, Lakshit Toksiya, Yashwardhan Singh

Captain: Sukrit Pandey. Vice-captain: Yashwardhan Singh.

Dream11 Team for Titans vs Challenger - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aayush Rai, Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Harsh Desai, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Sukrit Pandey, Dev Patel, Lakshit Toksiya, Lakshit Toksiya, Pratik Ghodadara, Yashwardhan Singh

Captain: Sukrit Pandey. Vice-captain: Sanjay Vishwakarma.

Edited by Samya Majumdar