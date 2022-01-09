TIT vs FIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 8

Titans (TIT) will take on Fighter (FIG) in the eighth match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Sunday.
The Titans have had a great start to their Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 campaign, winning two in a row. Meanwhile, the Fighter have lost both their games and are reeling at the bottom of the points table.
TIT vs FIG Probable Playing 11 today
Titans: Aditya Menon (wk), Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Tasmay Bedade, Anil Trivedi, Roshan Vasava, Sukrit Pandey, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Shailendra Yadav, Dev Patel, Lakshit Toksiya, Bhaskar Tunagare
Fighter: Tufel Jilani (wk), Aayush Shirke, Atharva Joshi, Priyanshu Bhoite, Krutarth Mewada, Bhavishya Patel, Prince Prajapati, Harsha Ghalimatte, Rushabh Jain, Kartik Bharwad, Raj Limbani
Match Details
TIT vs FIG, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 8
Date & Time: January 9th 2022, 1 PM IST
Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara is a decent one to bat on, but the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 hasn't seen a lot of high-scoring games so far. The average first-innings score in the tournament is about 129 runs.
Today’s TIT vs FIG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Aditya Menon is a safe customer behind the stumps and has taken three catches in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 so far.
Batter
Anil Trivedi looked in decent touch with the bat in the last game. He played a 35-run knock, which included three fours and a six.
All-rounders
Sukrit Pandey has been in magnificent form with both the bat and ball. He has scored 48 runs and returned with six scalps.
Prince Prajapati has been in excellent bowling form, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.50.
Bowler
Dev Patel has been in good form with the ball, having taken three wickets so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in TIT vs FIG Dream11 Prediction Team
Sukrit Pandey (TIT): 268 points
Bhavishya Patel (FIG): 193 points
Prince Prajapati (FIG): 169 points
Harsha Ghalimatte (FIG): 120 points
Dev Patel (TIT): 106 points
Important stats for TIT vs FIG Dream11 Prediction Team
Sukrit Pandey: 48 runs & 6 wickets
Dev Patel: 3 wickets
Prince Prajapati: 15 runs & 5 wickets
Harsha Ghalimatte: 61 runs & 1 wicket
TIT vs FIG Dream 11 Prediction (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aditya Menon, Anil Trivedi, Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Atharva Joshi, Sukrit Pandey, Bhavishya Patel, Harsha Ghalimatte, Prince Prajapati, Dev Patel, Lakshit Toksiya, Rushabh Jain
Captain: Sukrit Pandey. Vice-captain: Prince Prajapati.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aditya Menon, Anil Trivedi, Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Priyanshu Bhoite, Sukrit Pandey, Bhavishya Patel, Harsha Ghalimatte, Prince Prajapati, Dev Patel, Bhaskar Tunagare, Rushabh Jain
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Captain: Sukrit Pandey. Vice-captain: Bhavishya Patel.