TIT vs FIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 8

Titans (TIT) will take on Fighter (FIG) in the eighth match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Sunday.

The Titans have had a great start to their Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 campaign, winning two in a row. Meanwhile, the Fighter have lost both their games and are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

TIT vs FIG Probable Playing 11 today

Titans: Aditya Menon (wk), Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Tasmay Bedade, Anil Trivedi, Roshan Vasava, Sukrit Pandey, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Shailendra Yadav, Dev Patel, Lakshit Toksiya, Bhaskar Tunagare

Fighter: Tufel Jilani (wk), Aayush Shirke, Atharva Joshi, Priyanshu Bhoite, Krutarth Mewada, Bhavishya Patel, Prince Prajapati, Harsha Ghalimatte, Rushabh Jain, Kartik Bharwad, Raj Limbani

Match Details

TIT vs FIG, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 8

Date & Time: January 9th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara is a decent one to bat on, but the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 hasn't seen a lot of high-scoring games so far. The average first-innings score in the tournament is about 129 runs.

Today’s TIT vs FIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aditya Menon is a safe customer behind the stumps and has taken three catches in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 so far.

Batter

Anil Trivedi looked in decent touch with the bat in the last game. He played a 35-run knock, which included three fours and a six.

All-rounders

Sukrit Pandey has been in magnificent form with both the bat and ball. He has scored 48 runs and returned with six scalps.

Prince Prajapati has been in excellent bowling form, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.50.

Bowler

Dev Patel has been in good form with the ball, having taken three wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in TIT vs FIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Sukrit Pandey (TIT): 268 points

Bhavishya Patel (FIG): 193 points

Prince Prajapati (FIG): 169 points

Harsha Ghalimatte (FIG): 120 points

Dev Patel (TIT): 106 points

Important stats for TIT vs FIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Sukrit Pandey: 48 runs & 6 wickets

Dev Patel: 3 wickets

Prince Prajapati: 15 runs & 5 wickets

Harsha Ghalimatte: 61 runs & 1 wicket

TIT vs FIG Dream 11 Prediction (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)

Dream11 Team for Titans vs Fighter - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aditya Menon, Anil Trivedi, Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Atharva Joshi, Sukrit Pandey, Bhavishya Patel, Harsha Ghalimatte, Prince Prajapati, Dev Patel, Lakshit Toksiya, Rushabh Jain

Captain: Sukrit Pandey. Vice-captain: Prince Prajapati.

Dream11 Team for Titans vs Fighter - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aditya Menon, Anil Trivedi, Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Priyanshu Bhoite, Sukrit Pandey, Bhavishya Patel, Harsha Ghalimatte, Prince Prajapati, Dev Patel, Bhaskar Tunagare, Rushabh Jain

Captain: Sukrit Pandey. Vice-captain: Bhavishya Patel.

Edited by Samya Majumdar