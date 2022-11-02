Titans vs Knights - Dream11 Prediction

The Titans will take on the Knights in the first semi-final of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The Titans have been in superb form in this tournament. They have six wins from seven matches and ended up at the top of the points table. Knights, on the other hand, have been inconsistent. They returned with two wins, two losses and three no-results. They finished fourth in the table.

TIT vs KTS, Match Details

The first semi-final match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 between the Titans and Knights will be played on November 2, 2022, at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 6 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TIT vs KTS

Date & Time: November 2, 2022, 6 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The track at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom has been a good one to bat on. Teams have scored in excess of 150-160 and it has been chased successfully as well. More of the same can be expected from this game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams bowling first: 10

TIT vs KTS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Titans: W, W, L, W, W

Knights: L, L, NR, W, NR

TIT vs KTS Probable Playing 11 today

Titans Team News

No major injury concerns.

Titans Probable Playing XI: Dewald Brevis, Jiveshan Pillay, Theunis de Bruyn, Sibonelo Makhanya (c), Neil Brand, Donavon Ferreira (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Ayabulela Gqamane, Simon Harmer, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso

Knights Team News

No major injury concerns.

Knights Probable Playing XI: Gihahn Cloete (wk), Jacques Snyman, Raynard van Tonder, Aubrey Swanepoel (c), Patrick Kruger, Pite van Biljon, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Gerald Coetzee, Migael Pretorius, Mbulelo Budaza, Isaac Dikgale

Today’s TIT vs KTS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Gihahn Cloete (7 matches, 177 runs, 9 catches, 1 stumping)

Gihahn Cloete seems to be in decent touch with the bat. The Knights wicket-keeper batter has made 177 runs at a strike-rate of 128.26. He has nine catches and one stumping to his name.

Top Batter Pick

Jiveshan Pillay (6 innings, 183 runs)

Jiveshan Pillay is batting nicely in this competition. He has mustered 183 runs in six innings with the bat and has recorded a couple of half-centuries.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jacques Snyman (6 matches, 161 runs, 4 wickets)

Jacques Snyman has been very effective with both bat and ball. He has accumulated 161 runs at a strike-rate of 171.27. He has taken four wickets in as many innings at an economy rate of 6.50.

Top Bowler Pick

Aaron Phangiso (7 matches, 11 wickets)

Aaron Phangiso has been consistent with the ball. The left-arm spinner has picked up 11 wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 6.03.

TIT vs KTS match captain and vice-captain choices

Dewald Brevis (7 matches, 316 runs, 6 wickets)

Dewald Brevis was mind-boggling in the last encounter as he racked up a jaw-dropping 162 off 57 balls in a knock that comprised 13 sixes and as many fours. Overall, he has scored 316 runs while striking at 185.88 and has taken six wickets with the ball.

Gerald Coetzee (5 innings, 85 runs, 11 wickets)

Gerald Coetzee has been in top form with the ball. The 22-year-old fast bowler has returned with 11 wickets from five outings with the ball. He has also scored 85 runs at a strike-rate of 217.94.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TIT vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Dewald Brevis 316 runs & 6 wickets in 7 matches Gerald Coetzee 85 runs & 11 wickets in 5 innings Jacques Snyman 161 runs & 4 wickets in 6 matches Aaron Phangiso 11 wickets in 7 matches Gihahn Cloete 177 runs in 7 matches

TIT vs KTS match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and top-order batters. They will be the key picks. Thus, the likes of Jiveshan Pillay, Dewald Brevis, Aubrey Swanepoel, Gerald Coetzee and Jacques Snyman might be the ones to watch out for.

TIT vs KTS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Titans vs Knights - CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 Semi-final 1.

Wicket-keeper: Gihahn Cloete

Batters: Theunis de Bruyn, Jiveshan Pillay, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Aubrey Swanepoel, Gerald Coetzee, Neil Brand, Jacques Snyman

Bowlers: Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala, Migael Pretorius

TIT vs KTS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Titans vs Knights - CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 Semi-final 1.

Wicket-keeper: Gihahn Cloete, Donavon Ferreira

Batters: Raynard van Tonder, Jiveshan Pillay, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Dayyaan Galiem, Gerald Coetzee, Jacques Snyman

Bowlers: Aaron Phangiso, Mbulelo Budaza, Junior Dala

