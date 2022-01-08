TIT vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 6

Titans (TIT) will take on Stallions (STA) in the sixth match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Saturday.

Both teams have played one game each in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 so far. While the Titans started their campaign with a win over Challenger, the Stallions lost to the Gladiators.

TIT vs STA Probable Playing 11 today

Titans: Aditya Menon (wk), Sukrit Pandey, Tasmay Bedade, Anil Trivedi, Roshan Vasava, Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Nisang Patel, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Dev Patel, Lakshit Toksiya, Bhaskar Tunagare

Stallions: Chinta Gandhi (c), Yash Ramy (wk), Rohit Thakur, Malav Patel, Himesh Patel, Rohan Patel, Shyamal Tandel, Harsh Katarmal, Shehzad Pathan, Milan Mistry, Jay Mahiyal

Match Details

TIT vs STA, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 6

Date & Time: January 8th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The track at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara is a decent one to bat on. After four Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 games, the average first-innings score at the venue is around 134 wins. Chasing teams and sides batting first have won two games apiece.

Today’s TIT vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yash Ramy looked in good touch in the first game, scoring 26 runs in a knock that included three fours and a six.

Batter

Tasmay Bedade scored 15 off 11 deliveries before getting out in the first game.

All-rounders

Sukrit Pandey was magnificent in the first game, picking up three wickets and also scoring 38 runs.

Milan Mistry returned with figures of 3-0-9-2 in the first game. He also chipped in with 16 off 10 balls on the batting front.

Bowler

Dev Patel bowled an excellent spell in the first game. He took 3/10 from 3.4 overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in TIT vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team

Sukrit Pandey (TIT): 144 points

Dev Patel (TIT): 97 points

Nisang Patel (TIT): 97 points

Milan Mistry (STA): 87 points

Yash Ramy (STA): 51 points

Important stats for TIT vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team

Sukrit Pandey: 38 runs & 3 wickets

Dev Patel: 3 wickets

Milan Mistry: 16 runs & 2 wickets

Yash Ramy: 26 runs

TIT vs STA Dream 11 Prediction (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)

Dream11 Team for Titans vs Stallions - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yash Ramy, Tasmay Bedade, Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Malav Patel, Sukrit Pandey, Nisang Patel, Harsh Katarmal, Milan Mistry, Chinta Gandhi, Dev Patel, Bhaskar Tunagare

Captain: Sukrit Pandey. Vice-captain: Milan Mistry.

Dream11 Team for Titans vs Stallions - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aditya Menon, Yash Ramy, Tasmay Bedade, Malav Patel, Sukrit Pandey, Nisang Patel, Milan Mistry, Chinta Gandhi, Dev Patel, Lakshit Toksiya

Captain: Sukrit Pandey. Vice-captain: Dev Patel.

Edited by Samya Majumdar