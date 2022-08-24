TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The 6ixty Women 2022, Match 1

Trinbago Knight Riders Women (TKR-W) will take on Barbados Royals Women (BR-W) in the first match of The 6ixty Women 2022 at Warner Park in St. Kitts on Wednesday, August 24. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 fantasy prediction.
Deandra Dottin, who recently retired from international cricket, will lead the Trinbago Knight Riders. Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, and Sune Luus are some of the other big names in the team. Hayley Matthews, meanwhile, is the captain of the Barbados Royals. She is one of the best all-rounders in the shorter formats of the game. Chloe Tyron and Shakera Selman are some of the other well-known faces in the squad.
TKR-W vs BR-W Match Details, Match 1
The first match of The 6ixty Women 2022 will be played on August 24 at Warner Park in St. Kitts. The match is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
TKR-W vs BR-W, The 6ixty Women 2022, Match 1
Date and Time: 23rd August, 2022, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Warner Park, St. Kitts
Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode
TKR-W vs BR-W Pitch Report
The track at Warner Park generally favors the batters. While the pacers will find some assistance off the pitch in the initial few overs, the spinners are expected to play a vital part in the middle overs. The side winning the toss will probably look to bat first and put up a score.
TKR-W vs BR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match
Trinbago Knight Riders Women injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Trinbago Knight Riders Women Probable Playing 11
Kycia Knight (wk), Sune Luus, Kyshona Knight, Lee-Ann Kirby, Steffie Soogrim, Deandra Dottin (C), Sheneta Grimmond, Anisa Mohammed, Hayley Jensen, Geetika Kodali, Caneisha Isaac.
Barbados Royals Women injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Barbados Royals Women Probable Playing 11
Reniece Boyce (wk), Britney Cooper, Mandy Magru, Japhina Joseph, Hayley Matthews (C), Chloe Tryon, Snigdha Paul, Fatima Sana, Afy Fletcher, Shakera Selman, Qiana Joseph.
TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Kycia Knight (67 T20I matches, 777 runs, Average: 17.26)
Kycia Knight is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 fantasy cricket. She has scored 777 runs in T20I cricket.
Top Batter pick
Sune Luus (91 T20I matches, 931 runs and 48 wickets)
Sune Luus is a crucial player for South Africa Women in the T20I format. She has scored 931 runs at an average of over 20 and a strike rate of 105.19. She has also scalped 48 wickets at an economy rate of 6.55.
Top All-rounder pick
Chloe Tryon (77 T20I matches, 871 runs and 23 wickets)
Chloe Tryon has amassed 871 runs over her career at a strike rate of close to 140. She has also picked up 23 wickets at an economy rate of 7.02.
Top Bowler pick
Anisa Mohammed (117 T20I matches, 125 wickets)
Anisa Mohammed has played over 100 T20I matches. She has picked up 125 wickets at a fantastic average of 17.64 and an economy rate of 5.57.
TKR-W vs BR-W match captain and vice-captain choices
Hayley Matthews
Hayley Matthews, who is one of the best T20I all-rounders in the world, has been a pivotal part of West Indies Women for a long time now. She has scored 1133 runs in 64 matches at a strike rate of over 105. Matthews has also taken 60 wickets at an average of just over 18 and an economy rate of 5.90. She will be an excellent captaincy choice for your TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 fantasy team.
Deandra Dottin
Deandra Dottin has retired from international cricket after playing 127 T20Is. She scored 2697 runs at an average of 25.68 in addition to taking 62 wickets at an average of 19.19.
5 Must-picks with players stats for TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
TKR-W vs BR-W match expert tips
The multiplier combination of Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin is expected to fetch plenty of fantasy points in the TKR-W vs BR-W match.
TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The 6ixty Women 2022)
TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight
Batter: Brittany Cooper, Kyshona Knight, Sune Luus
All-rounder: Chloe Tryon, Deandra Dottin (vc), Hayley Matthews (c)
Bowler: Anisa Mohammed, Fatima Sana, Hayley Jensen, Shakera Selman
TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight, Renecie Boyce
Batter: Brittany Cooper, Kyshona Knight, Sune Luus (vc)
All-rounder: Chloe Tryon (c), Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews
Bowler: Anisa Mohammed, Fatima Sana, Hayley Jensen