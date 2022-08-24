TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The 6ixty Women 2022, Match 1

Trinbago Knight Riders Women (TKR-W) will take on Barbados Royals Women (BR-W) in the first match of The 6ixty Women 2022 at Warner Park in St. Kitts on Wednesday, August 24. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Deandra Dottin, who recently retired from international cricket, will lead the Trinbago Knight Riders. Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, and Sune Luus are some of the other big names in the team. Hayley Matthews, meanwhile, is the captain of the Barbados Royals. She is one of the best all-rounders in the shorter formats of the game. Chloe Tyron and Shakera Selman are some of the other well-known faces in the squad.

TKR-W vs BR-W Match Details, Match 1

The first match of The 6ixty Women 2022 will be played on August 24 at Warner Park in St. Kitts. The match is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TKR-W vs BR-W, The 6ixty Women 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 23rd August, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St. Kitts

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

TKR-W vs BR-W Pitch Report

The track at Warner Park generally favors the batters. While the pacers will find some assistance off the pitch in the initial few overs, the spinners are expected to play a vital part in the middle overs. The side winning the toss will probably look to bat first and put up a score.

TKR-W vs BR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Trinbago Knight Riders Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women Probable Playing 11

Kycia Knight (wk), Sune Luus, Kyshona Knight, Lee-Ann Kirby, Steffie Soogrim, Deandra Dottin (C), Sheneta Grimmond, Anisa Mohammed, Hayley Jensen, Geetika Kodali, Caneisha Isaac.

Barbados Royals Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Barbados Royals Women Probable Playing 11

Reniece Boyce (wk), Britney Cooper, Mandy Magru, Japhina Joseph, Hayley Matthews (C), Chloe Tryon, Snigdha Paul, Fatima Sana, Afy Fletcher, Shakera Selman, Qiana Joseph.

TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Kycia Knight (67 T20I matches, 777 runs, Average: 17.26)

Kycia Knight is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 fantasy cricket. She has scored 777 runs in T20I cricket.

Top Batter pick

Sune Luus (91 T20I matches, 931 runs and 48 wickets)

Sune Luus is a crucial player for South Africa Women in the T20I format. She has scored 931 runs at an average of over 20 and a strike rate of 105.19. She has also scalped 48 wickets at an economy rate of 6.55.

Top All-rounder pick

Chloe Tryon (77 T20I matches, 871 runs and 23 wickets)

Chloe Tryon has amassed 871 runs over her career at a strike rate of close to 140. She has also picked up 23 wickets at an economy rate of 7.02.

Top Bowler pick

Anisa Mohammed (117 T20I matches, 125 wickets)

Anisa Mohammed has played over 100 T20I matches. She has picked up 125 wickets at a fantastic average of 17.64 and an economy rate of 5.57.

TKR-W vs BR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews, who is one of the best T20I all-rounders in the world, has been a pivotal part of West Indies Women for a long time now. She has scored 1133 runs in 64 matches at a strike rate of over 105. Matthews has also taken 60 wickets at an average of just over 18 and an economy rate of 5.90. She will be an excellent captaincy choice for your TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Deandra Dottin

Deandra Dottin has retired from international cricket after playing 127 T20Is. She scored 2697 runs at an average of 25.68 in addition to taking 62 wickets at an average of 19.19.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Hayley Matthews 1133 runs and 60 wickets in 64 T20Is Deandra Dottin 2697 runs and 62 wickets in 127 T20Is Chloe Tryon 871 runs and 23 wickets in 77 T20Is Sune Luus 931 runs and 48 wickets in 91 T20Is Anisa Mohammed 125 wickets in 117 T20Is

TKR-W vs BR-W match expert tips

The multiplier combination of Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin is expected to fetch plenty of fantasy points in the TKR-W vs BR-W match.

TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The 6ixty Women 2022)

TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head to Head League

TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 1, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight

Batter: Brittany Cooper, Kyshona Knight, Sune Luus

All-rounder: Chloe Tryon, Deandra Dottin (vc), Hayley Matthews (c)

Bowler: Anisa Mohammed, Fatima Sana, Hayley Jensen, Shakera Selman

TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 1, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight, Renecie Boyce

Batter: Brittany Cooper, Kyshona Knight, Sune Luus (vc)

All-rounder: Chloe Tryon (c), Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews

Bowler: Anisa Mohammed, Fatima Sana, Hayley Jensen

