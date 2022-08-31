TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women CPL T20, Match 1

Trinbago Knight Riders Women (TKR-W) will take on Barbados Royals Women (BR-W) in the inaugural match of the Women's CPL T20 at Warner Park in Basseterre on Thursday, September 1.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction for today's match for Women's CPL.

The two finalists of The 6ixty Women, Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals will be up against each other in the opening match of the Women's CPL T20 on Thursday. Barbados Royals Women will come into this match high on confidence after beating the Trinbago Knight Riders Women in the final of the 6ixty Women. Both teams will be looking forward to winning this match and starting their campaign with a victory.

TKR-W vs BR-W Match Details, Match 1, Women CPL 2022

The first match of the Women's CPL T20 2022 will be played on September 1 at Warner Park in Basseterre. The match is set to take place at 12:30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TKR-W vs BR-W, Women CPL T20, Match 1

Date and Time: September 1, 2022, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, West Indies.

TKR-W vs BR-W Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park in Basseterre has been in favor of the bowlers in the last couple of matches. The batters have struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 166 runs.

Last 5 Matches

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 166

Average second innings score: 163

TKR-W vs BR-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Trinbago Knight Riders Women: L-W-W-L-L

Barbados Royals Women: W-W-L-L-W

TKR-W vs BR-W probable playing XIs for today’s match

TKR-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TKR-W Probable Playing XI

Deandra Dottin (C), Lee-Ann Kirby, Kycia Knight (WK), Sune Luus, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Hayley Jensen, Anisa Mohammed, Geetika Kodali, Sheneta Grimmond, Jannillea Glasgow.

BR-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

BR-W Probable Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (C), Britney Cooper, Reniece Boyce (WK), Chloe Tryon, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Fatima Sana, Mandy Mangru, Shakera Selman, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph.

TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks for Women CPL 2022

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Kycia Knight (5 matches, 45 runs, Strike Rate: 118.42)

Although Kycia didn't perform as per the expectations in The 6ixty Women, scoring 45 runs at a strike rate of 118.42 in three innings, she is a quality player who can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Chloe Tryon (5 matches, 114 runs, Strike Rate: 162.85)

Chloe scored 114 runs at a strike rate of close to 163 in five matches. She is a top-quality batter who was the leading run-scorer for Barbados Royals Women in The 6ixty Women.

Top All-rounder pick

Hayley Jensen (5 matches, 34 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 121.42 and Economy Rate: 7.66)

Hayley Jensen scored 34 runs while picking up one valuable wicket at an economy rate of 7.66 in the five matches she played in The 6ixty Women. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Anisa Mohammed (5 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.00)

Mohammed bowled pretty well in The 6ixty Women, scalping four wickets at an economy rate of 8.00 in five matches. She could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

TKR-W vs BR-W match captain and vice-captain choices for Women CPL 2022

Hayley Matthews

Matthews could be an essential pick for your fantasy team. She scored 63 runs and also picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.12 in the five The 6ixty Women matches.

Deandra Dottin

Trinbago Knight Riders Women's skipper Deandra Dottin has been in decent form with both bat and ball in recent matches. In the three The 6ixty Women matches, she scored 75 runs and picked up a wicket as well.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Sune Luus 57 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches Chloe Tryon 114 runs in 5 matches Hayley Matthews 63 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches Deandra Dottin 75 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches Shakera Selman 4 wickets in 5 matches

TKR-W vs BR-W match expert tips for Match 1, Women CPL 2022

Hayley Matthews could be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team as she can do well with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this TKR-W vs BR-W match, click here!

TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head to Head League

TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction - Head to Head Women CPL

TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Kycia Knight, Reniece Boyce

Batters: Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Kyshona Knight

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Jensen

Bowlers: Anisa Mohammed, Afy Fletcher, Shakera Selman

TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction - Women CPL

TKR-W vs BR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Reniece Boyce

Batters: Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Kyshona Knight

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Jensen, Chinelle Henry

Bowlers: Anisa Mohammed, Afy Fletcher, Fatima Sana

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury