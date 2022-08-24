TKR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the 6ixty Women 2022, Match 2

Trinbago Knight Riders Women (TKR-W) will face Guyana Amazon Warrior Women (GUY-W) in the second match of Women's 6ixty 2022 at Warner Park in St Kitts on Wednesday, August 24.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TKR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 prediction.

We are about to witness one of cricket's most intriguing formats, wherein seven games will be played, with each of the three teams scheduled to play four. Stafanie Taylor will lead Guyana Amazon Warrior, while Deandra Dottin will lead the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Both teams have some notable players on their roster and will be looking to get their season off to a winning start.

TKR-W vs GUY-W, Match Details

The second match of the 6ixty Women between Trinbago Knight Riders Women and Guyana Amazon Warrior Women will be played on August 24 at Warner Park in St Kitts. The game is set to take place at 10:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TKR-W vs GUY-W, Match 2, The 6ixty Women

Date & Time: August 2022 24, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Live Streaming: Fancode

TKR-W vs GUY-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park in St Kitts is a balanced one and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. The wicket is expected to slow down as the match progresses. Spinners should come into play and might enjoy bowling here. Anything above 70 could be a par score.

TKR-W vs GUY-W Probable Playing 11 today

Trinbago Knight Riders Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women Probable Playing XI:

Deandra Dottin (c), Sheneta Grimmond, Hayley Jensen, Lee-Ann Kirby, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Geetika Kodali, Suné Luus, Anisa Mohammed, Natasha McLean, Steffie Soogrim.

Guyana Amazon Warrior Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Guyana Amazon Warrior Women Probable Playing XI:

Stafanie Taylor (c), Chamari Athapaththu, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Zaida James, Ayabonga Khaka, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Rashada Williams

TKR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kycia Knight (777 runs in 67 T20I matches, Average: 17.30)

Kycia is a powerful batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. She has scored 777 runs at an average of 17.30 in 67 T20I games. Her run-scoring prowess makes her a good pick for your TKR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 team.

Top Batter Pick

Chamari Athapaththu (2079 runs & 31 wickets in 98 T20I matches, Average: 22.10)

Chamari Athapaththu is a renowned name in world cricket and is one of the most consistent batters. She has scored 2079 runs at a strike rate of 103.30 in 98 T20I games. That makes her a must-have in your TKR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Stafanie Taylor ( 3121 runs & 98 wickets in 111 T20I matches )

Stafanie Taylor is a talented all-rounder with a wealth of experience. She has scored 3121 runs while taking 98 wickets in 111 T20I games at an economy rate of 5.66. She could prove to be a valuable pick for your TKR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ayabonga Khaka (37 wickets in 42 T20I matches, Average: 24.00)

She is a regular member of her national team and is one of the best medium-fast bowlers. She has taken 37 wickets at an economy rate of 6.43. Khaka could prove to be a valuable pick for your TKR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 fantasy team.

TKR-W vs GUY-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Deandra Dottin

She is one of the tournament's most impactful players, having played over 100 T20I games. She bats in the middle order and is an effective medium fast bowler. With the added responsibility of captaincy, Dottin is expected to play some responsible cricket, making her a multiplier pick and the best pick for captaincy choice.

Chedean Nation

She is a regular member of her national team and has shown promise with the bat in recent years, scoring 406 runs in 38 T20I games. Given her run-scoring prowess, she is an excellent choice for the vice-captaincy.

5 must-picks with player stats for TKR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats (T20I) Shemaine Campbelle 852 runs in 107 games Sheneta Grimmond 51 runs & 2 wickets in 9 games Anisa Mohammed 125 wickets & 152 runs in 117 games Sune Luus 931 runs & 48 wickets in 91 games Hayley Jensen 36 wickets & 162 runs in 45 games

TKR-W vs GUY-W match expert tips 2nd match

Sune Luus has some experience under her belt, having been a regular member of the South African team. She is a skilled bowler who can bowl at any phase of an innings and is a capable batter, making her a player worth investing in.

TKR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd match, Head To Head League

TKR-W vs GUY-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight

Batters: Chamari Athapaththu, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Sune Luus

All-Rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Deandra Dottin

Bowlers: Anisa Mohammed, Hayley Jensen, Ayabonga Khaka

TKR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd match, Grand League

TKR-W vs GUY-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight

Batters: Chamari Athapaththu, Chedean Nation, Steffie Soogrim, Sune Luus

All-Rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Deandra Dottin

Bowlers: Anisa Mohammed, Hayley Jensen, Ayabonga Khaka

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee