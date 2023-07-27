TL vs CHN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B, Match 3

The 3rd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B will see Thailand (TL) squaring off against China (CHN) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, July 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TL vs CHN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

China lost their last match against Malaysia by 8 wickets. On the other hand, Thailand will feature in their first game, and will bank on experienced players to start off the tournament on a positive note.

TL vs CHN Match Details

The 3rd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B will be played on July 27 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TL vs CHN, Match 3

Date and Time: 27th July 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers, especially pacers. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Bhutan and Myanmar, where a total of 179 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

TL vs CHN Form Guide

TL - Will be playing their first match

CHN - L

TL vs CHN Probable Playing XI

TL Playing XI

No injury updates

Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Robert Raina, Narawit Nuntarach (C), J Coetzee, Sorawat Desungnoen, Khanitson Namchaikul, Nopphon Senamontree, Satarut Rungrueang, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Sarawut Maliwan, A Yadav (wk)

CHN Playing XI

No injury updates

Deng Jinqi, Yin Chenhao, Zhuang Zelin, Zhuoyue Chen, Zhao Tianle, Wei Guolei, Liuyang Wang (wk), Wang QI (c), Xie Kunkun, Luo Shilin, Ma Qiancheng

TL vs CHN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Rungreang

S Rungreang is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. W Guolie is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Yadav

A Yadav and C Chatpaisan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Y Chenhao played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

T Senqun

J Coetzee and T Senqun are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Desungnoen is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

W Qi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Senamontree and W Qi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. X Kunkun is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TL vs CHN match captain and vice-captain choices

A Yadav

A Yadav will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

C Chatpaisan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make C Chatpaisan as he will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for TL vs CHN, Match 3

A Yadav

C Chatpaisan

T Senqun

J Coetzee

Y Chenhao

Thailand vs China Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Thailand vs China Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Rungreang

Batters: Y Chenhao, A Yadav (c), C Chatpaisan (vc)

All-rounders: T Senqun, Z Chen, J Coetzee, S Desungnoen

Bowlers: X Kunkun, K Senamontree, W Qi

Thailand vs China Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Rungreang, W Guolei

Batters: Y Chenhao, A Yadav (c), C Chatpaisan

All-rounders: T Senqun (vc), J Coetzee, S Desungnoen

Bowlers: S Maliwan, K Senamontree, W Qi