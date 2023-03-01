The 8th match of the ACC Mens Challenger Cup will see Thailand (TL) squaring off against Indonesia (INA) at the AIT Ground in Bangkok on Wednesday, March 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TL vs INA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Indonesia secured a victory in their last outing against Myanmar by 195 runs. Thailand, on the other hand, lost to Saudi Arabia by nine wickets.

Thailand will give it their all to win the match, but Indonesia are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TL vs INA Match Details

The 8th match of the ACC Men's Challenger Cup will be played on March 1 at the AIT Ground in Bangkok. The game is set to take place at 8:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TL vs INA, Match 8

Date and Time: 1st March 2023, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: AIT Ground, Bangkok

Pitch Report

The pitch at the AIT Ground in Bangkok is a batting paradise, where fans may see a lot of runs. Bowlers who bowl in the right areas will be able to take some wickets. Spinners may come in handy. The last match played on this pitch was between Maldives and Bhutan, where a total of 211 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

TL vs INA Form Guide

TL - L

INA - W

TL vs INA Probable Playing XI

TL Playing XI

No injury updates

Akshay Yadav ©, Robert Raina, Mahsid Faheem, Daniel Jacobs, Jandre Coetzee, Chanchai Pengkumta, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Narawit Nuntarch, Phiriyapong Suanchuai (wk), Sittipong Hongsi, Nopphon Senamontree

INA Playing XI

No injury updates

Kadek Gamantika ©, Danilson Hawoe, Ferdinando Banunaek, Gede Priandana, Gede Arta, Ketut Edi Guna Artawan, Ketut Arya Prastika (wk), Anjar Tadarus, Muhammad Afis, Padmakar Surve, Rojerio Koda

TL vs INA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Suanchuai

P Suanchuai is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Ramdoni is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Surve

K Gamantika and P Surve are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. C Chatpaisan has played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

G Arta

J Coetzee and G Arta are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Raina is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Afis

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Koda and M Afis. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Ediguna is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TL vs INA match captain and vice-captain choices

P Surve

P Surve will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He smashed 128 runs in the last match.

G Arta

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make G Arta as he will bowl in the death overs and bat in the middle order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 12 runs and took 5 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for TL vs INA, Match 8

J Coetzee

G Arta

P Surve

M Afis

K Gamantika

Thailand vs Indonesia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Thailand vs Indonesia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Suanchuai

Batters: C Chatpaisan, K Gamantika, F Banunaek, P Surve

All-rounders: J Coetzee, R Raina, G Arta

Bowlers: K Ediguna, M Afis, M Koda

Thailand vs Indonesia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Suanchuai

Batters: C Chatpaisan, K Gamantika, P Surve

All-rounders: J Coetzee, R Raina, G Arta, A Priandana

Bowlers: G Pengkumta, M Afis, M Koda

