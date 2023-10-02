TL vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asian Games Mens T20I, Match 9

The ninth match of the Asian Games Men's T20I will see Thailand (TL) squaring off against Malaysia (MAL) at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Monday, October 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TL vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Thailand lost their last match against Singapore by 99 runs. Malaysia, on the other hand, won their last match against Singapore by 73 runs.

TL vs MAL Match Details

The ninth match of the Asian Games Men's T20I will be played on October 2 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. The game is set to take place at 6:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TL vs MAL, Match 9

Date and Time: October 2 2023, 6:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Pacers will play an important role on this Pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Japan and Hong Kong, where a total of 260 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

TL vs MAL Form Guide

TL - L

MAL - W

TL vs MAL Probable Playing XI

TL Playing XI

No injury updates

Phiriyapong Suanchuai (wk), Narawit Nuntarach, Sorawat Desungnoen, Chanchai Pengkumta, Khanitson Namchaikul, Nopphon Senamontree (c), Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Satarut Rungrueang, Sarawut Maliwan, Yodsak Saranonnakkun

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Ainool Hafizs (wk), Ahmad Faiz (c), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Amir Azim, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Syazrul Idrus, Vijay Unni, Pavandeep Singh

TL vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Aziz

S Aziz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Hafiz is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Z Zulkifle

A Faiz and Z Zulkifle are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Desungnoen played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Singh

C Pengkumta and V Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Amir is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

P Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M A Rahman and P Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Senamontree is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TL vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

V Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

C Pengkumta

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick C Pengkumta as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for TL vs MAL, Match 9

C Pengkumta

V Singh

V Unni

A Amir

M A Rahman

Thailand vs Malaysia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Thailand vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: A Faiz, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: V Singh, V Unni, M Amir, P Desungnoen, C Pengkumta

Bowlers: P Singh, M A Rahman, N Senamontree

Thailand vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: V Singh, V Unni, M Amir, C Pengkumta

Bowlers: P Singh, M A Rahman, N Senamontree, S Ezat, K Namchaikul