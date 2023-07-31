TL vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B, Match 10

The 10th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B will see Thailand (TL) lock horns with Malaysia (MAL) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, August 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TL vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Malaysia have won all of their last matches. Thailand, too, have won all of their last three matches. Hence, an exciting contest beckons fans on Tuesday.

Thailand will give it their all to win the match, but Malaysia are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TL vs MAL Match Details

The 10th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B will be played on August 1 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 6.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TL vs MAL, Match 10

Date and Time: August 01, 2023, 6.30 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers, especially pacers. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between China and Myanmar, where a total of 155 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

TL vs MAL Form Guide

TL - W W W

MAL - W W W

TL vs MAL Probable Playing XI

TL Playing XI

No injury updates

Phiriyapong Suanchuai (wk), Narawit Nuntarach, Sorawat Desungnoen, J Coetzee, Robert Raina, Khanitson Namchaikul, Nopphon Senamontree, Satarut Rungrueang, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Sarawut Maliwan, and A Yadav (c).

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Ainool Hafizs, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Rizwan Haider, Ahmad Faiz (c), Virandeep Singh, Muhammad Amir Azim, Syed Aziz (wk), Khizar Hayat, Syazrul Idrus, Pavandeep Singh, and Vijay Unni.

TL vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Aziz

S Aziz is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. S Rungreang is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Z Zulkifle

Z Zulkifle and C Chatpaisan are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. A Faiz played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Singh

J Coetzee and V Singh are the best picks from the all-rounder's section for the Dream11 team. They are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Unni is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Ezat

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Senamontree and S Ezat. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TL vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

V Singh will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 288 points in the last three matches.

J Coetzee

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Coetzee your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 274 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for TL vs MAL, Match 10

S Ezat

J Coetzee

V Singh

V Unni

N Senamontree

Thailand vs Malaysia Match 10, Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Thailand vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Aziz

Batters: C Chatpaisan, A Faiz, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: J Coetzee, V Singh, V Unni, R Raina

Bowlers: S Ezat, K Senamontree, P Singh

Thailand vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Aziz

Batters: A Faiz

All-rounders: J Coetzee, V Singh, V Unni, R Raina, K Hayat, K Namchaikul

Bowlers: S Ezat, K Senamontree, P Singh