TL vs MYN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B, Match 5

The 5th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B will see Thailand (TL) squaring off against Myanmar (MYN) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, July 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TL vs MYN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Myanmar lost their last match against Bhutan by 31 runs. Thailand, on the other hand, secured a victory against China by 9 wickets.

Myanmar will give it their all to win the match, but Thailand are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TL vs MYN Match Details

The 5th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B will be played on July 28 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TL vs MYN, Match 5

Date and Time: 28th July 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers, especially pacers. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Bhutan and Malaysia, where a total of 285 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

TL vs MYN Form Guide

TL - W

MYN - L

TL vs MYN Probable Playing XI

TL Playing XI

No injury updates

Phiriyapong Suanchuai (wk), J Coetzee, Narawit Nuntarach, Robert Raina, Kamron Senamontree, Nopphon Senamontree, Chanchai Pengkumta, Satarut Rungrueang, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, A Yadav (c)

MYN Playing XI

No injury updates

Ye Naing Tun (wk), Thura Aung (c), Swan Htet-KoKo, Htet Lin Oo, Myat Thu Aung, KoKo LinThu, Pyae Phyo Wai, Hlet Lin-Aung, Nay Lin Tun, Kaung Hlet Kyaw, Nyein ChanSoe

TL vs MYN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Rungreang

S Rungreang is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Y Naing is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Chatpaisan

A Yadav and C Chatpaisan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. H Lin played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Raina

J Coetzee and R Raina are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Desungnoen is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

N Senamontree

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Senamontree and H Lin. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Maliwan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TL vs MYN match captain and vice-captain choices

J Coetzee

J Coetzee will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He took 2 wickets in the last match.

R Raina

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Raina as he will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He took 3 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for TL vs MYN, Match 5

R Raina

C Chatpaisan

J Coetzee

N Senamontree

P Phyo

Thailand vs Myanmar Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Thailand vs Myanmar Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Rungreang, Y Naing

Batters: H Lin, A Yadav, C Chatpaisan

All-rounders: J Coetzee (c), S Desungnoen, K Linthu, R Raina (vc)

Bowlers: H Lin, K Senamontree

Thailand vs Myanmar Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Y Naing

Batters: T Aung, C Chatpaisan

All-rounders: J Coetzee, S Desungnoen, K Linthu, R Raina (c), A Koko, P Phyo

Bowlers: H Lin, K Senamontree (vc)