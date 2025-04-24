TL vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025, Match 2

The second match of the Thailand Quadrangular Series 2025 will see Thailand (TL) squaring off against Saudi Arabia (SAU) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, April 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TL vs SAU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Thailand recently played in the World Cup Qualifier tournament. They won three of their six matches. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, recently played the Gulf T20I Championship, where they won three of their five matches.

These two teams have played two head-to-head matches and Saudi Arabia have won both matches.

TL vs SAU Match Details

The second match of the Thailand Quadrangular Series 2025 will be played on April 24 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TL vs SAU, 2nd Match

Date and Time: 24th April 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match.

TL vs SAU Form Guide

TL - Will be playing their first match

SAU - Will be playing their first match

TL vs SAU Probable Playing XI

TL Playing XI

No injury updates

A Yadav (wk), S Rungreang, C Chatpaisan, A Lazarus, N Manik, N Nuntarach, S Desungnoen, N Senamontree, K Senamontree, A Kalasi, S Maliwan

SAU Playing XI

No injury updates

A Manan (wk), N Akhtar, A Waheed, S Faizan, F Khan, U Najeeb, U Khalid, W Ul Hassan, Z Ul Abidin, I Ahmad, G Ahmad

TL vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Yadav

A Yadav is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. A Manan is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

A Waheed

S Faizan and A Waheed are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. The latter is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. A Lazarus is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

U Najeeb

U Khalid and U Najeeb are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. U Najeeb will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. N Manik is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

I Ahmad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Senanontree and I Ahmad. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. I Ahmad will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. K Senamontree is another good bowler for today's match.

TL vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

U Najeeb

U Najeeb is one of the most crucial picks from Saudi Arabia, as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match.

A Waheed

A Waheed is another crucial pick from the Saudi squad. He is in good form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and might bowl some overs in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for TL vs SAU, 2nd Match

U Khalid

A Waheed

U Najeeb

N Manik

S Faizan

Thailand vs Saudi Arabia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Thailand vs Saudi Arabia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Yadav

Batters: S Faizan, A Waheed, A Lazarus

All-rounders: U Najeeb, U Khalid, W Ul Hassan, N Manik

Bowlers: I Ahmad, K Senamontree, N Senamontree

Thailand vs Saudi Arabia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Yadav

Batters: S Faizan, A Waheed

All-rounders: U Najeeb, U Khalid, W Ul Hassan, N Manik, S Desungnoen

Bowlers: I Ahmad, S Maliwan, N Senamontree

