TL vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025, Match 7

The seventh match of the Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025 will see Thailand (TL) squaring off against Saudi Arabia (SAU) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, April 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TL vs SAU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Thailand have won none of their three matches. They lost their last match to Singapore by 10 runs. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, have won two of their three matches. They lost their last match to Malaysia by 5 wickets.

The two teams have played three head-to-head matches. Saudi Arabia have won all of them.

TL vs SAU Match Details

The seventh match of the Thailand Quadrangular Series 2025 will be played on April 28 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TL vs SAU, 7th Match

Date and Time: 28th April, 2025, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Thailand and Singapore, where a total of 240 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

TL vs SAU Form Guide

TL - L L L

SAU - L W W

TL vs SAU Probable Playing XI

TL Playing XI

No injury updates

A Yadav (wk), S Rungreang, C Chatpaisan, A Lazarus, N Manik, N Nuntarach, S Desungnoen, N Senamontree, K Senamontree, A Kalasi, S Maliwan

SAU Playing XI

No injury updates

A Manan (wk), N Akhtar, A Waheed, S Faizan, F Khan, U Najeeb, U Khalid, W Ul Hassan, Z Ul Abidin, I Ahmad, G Ahmad

TL vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Yadav

A Yadav is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 91 runs in the last three matches. A Manan is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

A Waheed

F Khan and A Waheed are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. A Waheed is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 144 runs in the last three matches. A Lazarus is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

U Najeeb

U Khalid and U Najeeb are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. U Khalid will bat in the middle order and complete his of overs in today's match. He has smashed 22 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last three matches. N Manik is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Maliwan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Senanontree and S Maliwan. Both the spinners can take a lot of wickets at this venue. S Maliwan will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 7 wickets in the last three matches. I Ahmad is another good bowler pick for today's match.

TL vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

U Khalid

U Khalid is one of the most crucial picks from Saudi Arabia as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 22 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last three matches.

A Waheed

A Waheed is another crucial pick from the Saudi Arabia squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and might bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 144 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for TL vs SAU, 7th Match

U Khalid

A Waheed

F Khan

N Senamontree

S Maliwan

Thailand vs Saudi Arabia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Thailand vs Saudi Arabia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Yadav, A Manan

Batters: F Khan, A Waheed, A Lazarus

All-rounders: U Najeeb, U Khalid, N Manik

Bowlers: I Ahmad, S Maliwan, N Senamontree

Thailand vs Saudi Arabia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Yadav

Batters: F Khan, A Waheed, M Hisham

All-rounders: U Khalid, N Nuntarach, W Ul Hassan

Bowlers: I Ahmad, S Maliwan, N Senamontree, Z Ul Abidin

