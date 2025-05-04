TL-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025, 3rd T20I

The 3rd T20I match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 will see Thailand Women (TL-W) squaring off against Hong Kong Women (HK-W) at the AIT Ground in Bangkok on Sunday, May 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TL-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Thailand Women won their last match against Kuwait Women by 6 wickets. They chased the target of 57 runs in 13.2 overs. Hong Kong Women, on the other hand, lost their last match to UAE Women by 6 runs.

These two teams have played four head-to-head matches. Thailand Women have won all the matches.

TL-W vs HK-W Match Details

The 3rd T20I of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 will be played on May 4 at the AIT Ground in Bangkok. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TL-W vs HK-W, 3rd T20I match

Date and Time: 4th May 2025, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: AIT Ground, Bangkok

Pitch Report

The pitch at AIT Ground in Bangkok is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low-scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Both teams will depend on bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match. The last match played at this venue was between Kuwait Women and Thailand Women, where a total of 117 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

TL-W vs HK-W Form Guide

TL-W - W

HK-W - L

TL-W vs HK-W Probable Playing XI

TL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

N Koncharoenkai (wk), S Khiaoto, N Chaihan, N Chantam, N Chaiwai, C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham, P Maya, T Putthawong, O Kampchomphu, S Laomi

HK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

S Shahzad (wk), Y Daswani, M Hills, N Miles, M Bibi, K Chan, R Venkatesh, I Sahar, B Chan, A Siu, E Wing

TL-W vs HK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Koncharoenkai

N Koncharoenkai is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and smash a lot of runs. S Shahzad is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

M Hill

N Chantam and M Hill are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. M Hill will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. N Miles is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

C Sutthiruang

N Boochatham and C Sutthiruang are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. C Sutthiruang will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. K Chan is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

T Putthawong

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Siu and T Putthawong. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. T Putthawong will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. B Chan is another good bowler for today's match.

TL-W vs HK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

N Boochatham

N Boochatham was in top-notch form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match.

C Sutthiruang

C Sutthiruang is one of the most crucial picks from the Thailand Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches.

5 Must-Picks for TL-W vs HK-W, 3rd T20I match

N Boochatham

C Sutthiruang

K Chan

T Putthawong

M Hill

Thailand Women vs Hong Kong Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Thailand Women vs Hong Kong Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Koncharoenkai

Batters: N Chantam, M Hill

All-rounders: C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham, K Chan, P Maya

Bowlers: A Siu, O Kampchomphu, B Chan, T Putthawong

Thailand Women vs Hong Kong Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Koncharoenkai

Batters: M Hill

All-rounders: C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham, K Chan, P Maya, R Venkatesh

Bowlers: A Siu, O Kampchomphu, S Laomi, T Putthawong

