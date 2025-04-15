TL-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Match 9

The 9th ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will see Thailand Women (TL-W) squaring off against Ireland Women (IR-W) at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on Tuesday, April 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TL-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Thailand Women have lost both of their last two matches. They faced a defeat in their their last outing to Scotland Women by 58 runs. Meanwhile, Ireland Women have lost all of their last three games. They sustained a loss in their last match of the tournament to Bangladesh Women by 2 wickets.

These two teams have played one head-to-head match which was won by Ireland Women by 4 runs.

TL-W vs IR-W Match Details

The 9th ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will be played on April 15 at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TL-W vs IR-W, 9th ODI match

Date and Time: 15th April 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Lahore City Cricket Association Ground, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore is good for batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring fixture. Spinners should be preferred over pacers at this pitch as they are able to get wickets in the middle overs.

The last match played at this venue was Scotland Women and Thailand Women, where a total of 354 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

TL-W vs IR-W Form Guide

TL-W - L L

IR-W - L L L

TL-W vs IR-W Probable Playing XI

TL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Naruemol Chaiwai, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nannapat Khoncharoenkai (wk), Suleeporn Laomi, Suwanan Khiaoto, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Natthakan Chantham, Nannaphat Chaihan, Chanida Sutthiruang, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nattaya Boochatham

IR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis (c), Christina Coulter Reilly (wk), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Sophie MacMahon, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Alana Dalzell

TL-W vs IR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Hunter

A Hunter is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 125 runs in the last three matches. N Koncharoenkai is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

G Lewis

G Lewis and N Chantam are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. G Lewis will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 85 runs in the last three matches. L Paul is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

O Prendergast

O Prendergast and T Putthawong are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. O Prendergast will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has taken 4 wickets and smashed 79 runs in the last three matches. A Kelly is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

J Maguire

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Maguire and O Kamchomphu. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. J Maguire will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 7 wickets in the last three matches. C Murray is another good bowler for today's match.

TL-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kelly

A Kelly was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the middle order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken 4 wickets and smashed 42 runs in the last three matches.

O Prendergast

O Prendergast is one of the most crucial picks from the Ireland Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She is expected to trouble Thailand Women batters. She has taken 4 wickets and smashed 79 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for TL-W vs IR-W, 9th ODI match

O Prendergast

A Kelly

T Putthawong

J Maguire

A Hunter

Thailand Women vs Ireland Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Thailand Women vs Ireland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Hunter

Batters: G Lewis

All-rounders: O Prendergast, A Kelly, L Delany, T Putthawong, N Boochatham, C Sutthiruang

Bowlers: J Maguire, O Kamchomphu, C Murray

Thailand Women vs Ireland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Hunter

Batters: N Chantam

All-rounders: O Prendergast, A Kelly, L Delany, T Putthawong, N Boochatham, C Sutthiruang

Bowlers: J Maguire, O Kamchomphu, A Canning

