TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Netherland Women vs Thailand Women 2022, Match 3

Thailand Women (TL-W) will take on Netherlands Women (ND-W) in the third match of the Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women 2022 at the Royal Chiangmai Golf Club in Chiang Mai on Friday, December 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in this series. Thailand Women won the first match by 10 wickets. Netherlands Women, on the other hand, have won the last match by five wickets.

Netherlands Women will try their best to win the match, but Thailand Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

TL-W vs ND-W Match Details

The third match of the Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women 2022 will be played on December 2 at the Royal Chiangmai Golf Club in Chiang Mai. The game is set to take place at 12.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TL-W vs ND-W, Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: December 02, 2022, 12.00 pm IST

Venue: Royal Chiangmai Golf Club, Chiang Mai

Pitch Report

The Royal Chiangmai Golf Club in Chiang Mai has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between Netherlands Women and Thailand Women, where a total of 229 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

TL-W vs ND-W Form Guide

TL-W - W L

ND-W - L W

TL-W vs ND-W Probable Playing XI

TL-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Nattakan Chantam, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Banthida Leephatthana, Chanida Sutthiruang, (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Suleeporn Laomi, and Thipatcha Putthawong.

ND-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Sterre Kalis (c), Babette de Leede (wk), Silver Siegers, Robine Rijke, Annemijn Thomson, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Iris Zwilling, Caroline de Lange, and Robyn van Oosterom.

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Koncharoenkai

N Koncharoenkai, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. B de Leede is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

N Chantam

S Kali and N Chantam are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. N Chaiwai is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

I Zwilling

O Kamchomphu and I Zwilling are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Tippoch is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Putthawong

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Lynch and T Putthawong. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Laomi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TL-W vs ND-W match captain and vice-captain choices

O Kamchomphu

O Kamchomphu is one of the best players in today's match as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has already smashed four runs and taken as many wickets in the last two matches.

T Putthawong

T Putthawong is one of the best picks for today's match as she will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already picked up four wickets in the last two games.

5 Must-Picks for TL-W vs ND-W, Match 3

T Putthawong

O Kamchomphu

S Laomi

E Lynch

S Kalis

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers who can bowl at the death. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: N Koncharoenkai, B de Leede

Batters: S Kalis, N Chantam, N Chaiwai

All-rounders: O Kamchomphu, I Zwilling, S Tippoch

Bowlers: S Laomi, T Putthawong, E Lynch

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Koncharoenkai

Batters: S Kalis, N Chantam, R Rijke

All-rounders: O Kamchomphu, I Zwilling, S Tippoch, C Sutthiruang

Bowlers: S Laomi, T Putthawong, E Lynch

