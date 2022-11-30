TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

Thailand Women (TL-W) will take on Netherlands Women (ND-W) in the second T20I at the Prem Tinsulanonda International School in Chiang Mai on Wednesday, November 30. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Netherlands Women have been no match for Thailand Women so far on this tour. The Dutch lost all four matches of the ODI series. The T20I series also began on a similar note as Thailand Women registered a thumping 10-wicket win. The hosts will start as the overwhelming favorites today.

TL-W vs ND-W Match Details, 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Thailand Women and Netherlands Women will be played on November 30 at the Prem Tinsulanonda International School in Chiang Mai. The match is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TL-W vs ND-W, Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 30th November 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Prem Tinsulanonda International School, Chiang Mai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

TL-W vs ND-W Pitch Report

The pitch has been competitive, offering equal assistance to both bowlers and batters. The pacers could find some swing early on, keeping the batters on their toes.

Last 5 matches (this series)

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 89

Average second-innings score: 90

TL-W vs ND-W Form Guide (This series)

Thailand Women: W

Netherlands Women: L

TL-W vs ND-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Thailand Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Thailand Women Probable Playing 11

Nattakan Chantam, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Banthida Leephatthana, Chanida Sutthiruang, (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Suleeporn Laomi, Thipatcha Putthawong.

Netherlands Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Netherlands Women Probable Playing 11

Sterre Kalis (c), Babette de Leede (wk), Silver Siegers, Robine Rijke, Annemijn Thomson, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Iris Zwilling, Caroline de Lange, Robyn van Oosterom.

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

N Koncharoenkai (1 match, 44 runs, Strike Rate: 70.97)

N Koncharoenkai could be a great wicketkeeper choice for your TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 fantasy team. She remained not out on 44 in the first T20I.

Top Batter pick

R Rijke (1 match, 33 runs, Strike Rate: 82.50)

R Rijke was the only Dutch batter to make a mark in the first game. She faced 40 deliveries, scoring 33 runs in the process. Rijke was the only Dutch batter to cross the 15-run mark.

Top All-rounder pick

I Zwilling

I Zwilling wasn’t at her best in the opening match. She will be looking to fare better on Wednesday.

Top Bowler pick

S Laomi (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.50)

S Laomi was excellent with the ball in the first T20I, taking three wickets at a wonderful economy of 3.50.

TL-W vs ND-W match captain and vice-captain choices

O Kamchomphu

O Kamchomphu has been in brilliant form and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 fantasy team. She bowled tremendously well in the first T20I, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 4.50.

N Chantam

N Chantam is a senior Thai player who showed plenty of composure in with the bat in the first match, scoring 41* with the help of three fours and a six.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points O Kamchomphu 3 wickets 113 points S Laomi 3 wickets 89 points T Putthawong 2 wickets 76 points N Chantam 41 runs 62 points N Koncharoenkai 44 runs 56 points

TL-W vs ND-W match expert tips

S Laomi has been in brilliant form, having already picked up three wickets in the series. She could prove to be an important player for your TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 fantasy team.

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd T20I, Head to Head League

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd T20I, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: N Koncharoenkai, B de Leede

Batters: N Chantam (vc), R Rijke, S Kalis

All-rounders: I Zwilling, O Kamchomphu (c)

Bowlers: E Lynch, N Boochatham, S Laomi, T Putthawong

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd T20I, Grand League

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd T20I, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: N Koncharoenkai (vc), B de Leede

Batters: N Chantam, R Rijke, N Chaiwai

All-rounders: I Zwilling, O Kamchomphu, C Sutthiruang

Bowlers: E Lynch, S Laomi (c), T Putthawong

