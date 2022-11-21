TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women, 2nd ODI

Thailand Women (TL-W) will be up against Netherlands Women (ND-W) in the second ODI at the Prem Tinsulanonda International School in Chiang Mai on Tuesday, November 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Thailand Women comprehensively beat Netherlands Women in the first match of the series, winning the contest by 100 runs via the DLS method. While Thailand Women will start as favorites, Netherlands Women will be keen to level proceedings.

TL-W vs ND-W Match Details, 2nd ODI

The second Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women ODI will be played on November 22 at the Prem Tinsulanonda International School in Chiang Mai. The match is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TL-W vs ND-W, Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 22nd November 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Prem Tinsulanonda International School, Chiang Mai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

TL-W vs ND-W Pitch Report

The pitch has been competitive and has offered equal assistance to both bowlers and batters. While the batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the new-ball bowlers will get some help early on.

Last 5 matches (this series)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 243

Average second-innings score: 134

TL-W vs ND-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Thailand Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Thailand Women Probable Playing 11

N Chantam, N Chaiwai(C), Nanthita Boonsukham, S Tippoch, C Sutthiruang, N Koncharoenkai, O Kamchomphu, T Putthawong, N Boochatham, P Maya, S Laomi.

Netherlands Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Netherlands Women Probable Playing 11

R Rijke(C), SL Kalis, HDJ Siegers, Robyn van Oosterom, Iris Zwilling, B de Leede, J van Vliet, F Overdijk, Eva Lynch, Caroline de Lange, S Siegers.

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

B de Leede (1 match, 33 runs, Strike Rate: 53.23)

B de Leede could be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 fantasy team. She scored 33 runs in the first match.

Top Batter pick

H Siegers (1 match, 28 runs, Strike Rate: 80.00)

H Siegers looked in commanding touch with the bat in the opening ODI, scoring 28 runs off 35 balls.

Top All-rounder pick

O Kamchomphu (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.50)

O Kamchomphu made a huge impact in the first game. She picked up three wickets at a brilliant economy rate of just 3.50.

Top Bowler pick

E Lynch (1 match, 15 runs and 2 wickets)

E Lynch scored 15 runs in the opening match. She also took two wickets at an economy rate of 5.70.

TL-W vs ND-W match captain and vice-captain choices

N Chantam

N Chantam has been in brilliant form and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 fantasy team. She scored 102 runs off 135 deliveries in the opening fixture, winning the Player of the Match award in the process.

F Overdijk

F Overdijk led proceedings with the ball for Thailand Women, taking three wickets at a great economy rate of 4.88.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points N Chantam 102 runs 138 points F Overdijk 3 wickets 100 points E Lynch 15 runs and 2 wickets 86 points T Putthawong 2 wickets 86 points O Kamchomphu 3 wickets 85 points

TL-W vs ND-W match expert tips

N Chantam has been in brilliant form, scoring a century in the first game. She could prove to be an important player for your TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 fantasy team.

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd ODI, Head to Head League

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd ODI, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: B de Leede, N Koncharoenkai

Batters: N Chantam (c), H Siegers, N Chaiwal

All-rounders: F Overdijk (vc), O Kamchomphu, S Tippoch

Bowlers: E Lynch, T Putthawong, N Boochatham

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd ODI, Grand League

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd ODI, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: B de Leede

Batters: N Chantam, H Siegers, N Chaiwal

All-rounders: F Overdijk, O Kamchomphu (c), C Sutthiruang

Bowlers: E Lynch (vc), T Putthawong, S Laomi, C de Lange

Poll : 0 votes