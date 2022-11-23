TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women, 3rd ODI

Thailand Women (TL-W) will be up against Netherlands Women (ND-W) in the third ODI at the Prem Tinsulanonda International School in Chiang Mai on Thursday, November 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Thailand Women have dominated proceedings in the series so far. The hosts secured a massive 100-run victory in the first game and followed that up with an eight-run triumph in the second.

TL-W vs ND-W Match Details, 3rd ODI

The third Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women ODI will be played on November 24 at the Prem Tinsulanonda International School in Chiang Mai. The match is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TL-W vs ND-W, Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 24th November 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Prem Tinsulanonda International School, Chiang Mai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

TL-W vs ND-W Pitch Report

The pitch has been competitive and has offered equal assistance to both bowlers and batters. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers need to be wary of their lines and lenghts.

Last 5 matches (this series)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 209.5

Average second-innings score: 151

TL-W vs ND-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Thailand Women: W-W

Netherlands Women: L-L

TL-W vs ND-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Thailand Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Thailand Women Probable Playing 11

N Chantam, N Chaiwai(C), R Kanoh, S Tippoch, C Sutthiruang, N Koncharoenkai, O Kamchomphu, T Putthawong, N Boochatham, P Maya, S Laomi

Netherlands Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Netherlands Women Probable Playing 11

R Rijke, SL Kalis(C), AH Thomson, HDJ Siegers, Iris Zwilling, B de Leede, J van Vliet, F Overdijk, Eva Lynch, Caroline de Lange, S Siegers

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

B de Leede (2 matches, 70 runs, Strike Rate: 53.84)

B de Leede could be a great wicketkeeper choice for your TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 fantasy team. She is the second-highest run-scorer in the series with 70 runs in two games at an average of 35.

Top Batter pick

H Siegers (2 matches, 33 runs, Strike Rate: 68.75)

H Siegers looked in commanding touch with the bat in the first game, scoring 28 runs off 35 balls.

Top All-rounder pick

F Overdijk (2 matches, 33 runs and 4 wickets)

F Overdijk has been in great form with both the bat and ball. She has scored 33 runs and scalped four wickets.

Top Bowler pick

S Laomi (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.60)

S Laomi has already taken five wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 3.60. She has also scored 24 runs.

TL-W vs ND-W match captain and vice-captain choices

N Chantam

N Chantam has been in brilliant form and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 fantasy team. She slammed 102 runs off 135 deliveries in the opening fixture and is the leading run-scorer in the series with 144 runs.

E Lynch

E Lynch is the highest wicket-taker in the series with six scalps to her name in two games at an economy rate of 4.50.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points E Lynch 15 runs and 6 wickets 218 points N Chantam 144 runs 206 points S Laomi 24 runs and 5 wickets 193 points F Overdijk 33 runs and 4 wickets 169 points O Kamchomphu 5 wickets 148 points

TL-W vs ND-W match expert tips

N Chantam has been in brilliant form and could prove to be an important player for your TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 fantasy team.

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd ODI, Head to Head League

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd ODI, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: B de Leede

Batters: N Chantam (c), H Siegers, S Kalis

All-rounders: F Overdijk, O Kamchomphu, S Tippoch

Bowlers: E Lynch (vc), T Putthawong, S Laomi, C de Lange

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd ODI, Grand League

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd ODI, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: B de Leede

Batters: N Chantam, H Siegers, S Kalis

All-rounders: F Overdijk (vc), O Kamchomphu, I Zwilling

Bowlers: E Lynch, T Putthawong, S Laomi (c), N Boochatham

