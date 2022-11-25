TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women, 4th ODI

Thailand Women (TL-W) will take on Netherlands Women (ND-W) in the fourth ODI of the Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women at Prem Tinsulanonda International School in Chiang Mai on Saturday, November 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for 4th ODI.

The Netherlands Women have been no match for Thailand Women in the first two matches of the series. The hosts secured a massive 100-run victory in the first game and then followed that up with another eight-run win in the most recent match.

Thailand Women secured yet another dominant victory in the most recent game, winning by 99 runs in the third ODI.

TL-W vs ND-W Match Details, 4th ODI

The fourth ODI of Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women will be played on November 26 at the Prem Tinsulanonda International School in Chiang Mai. The match is set to take place at 8.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TL-W vs ND-W, Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women, 4th ODI

Date and Time: November 26, 2022, 8.30 am IST

Venue: Prem Tinsulanonda International School, Chiang Mai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

TL-W vs ND-W Pitch Report

The pitch has been competitive and has offered equal assistance to both bowlers and batters.Thailand Women batters were able to capitalize on that and got plenty of runs on the scoreboard. New ball bowlers will be looking to impact with swing while spinners can also prove to be decisive.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 215.3

Average second innings score: 143.3

TL-W vs ND-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Thailand Women: W-W-W

Netherlands Women: L-L-L

TL-W vs ND-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Thailand Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Thailand Women Probable Playing 11

N Chantam, N Chaiwai (C), R Kanoh, S Tippoch, C Sutthiruang, N Koncharoenkai, O Kamchomphu, T Putthawong, N Boochatham, P Maya, and S Laomi.

Netherlands Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Netherlands Women Probable Playing 11

R Rijke, SL Kalis(C), AH Thomson, HDJ Siegers, Iris Zwilling, B de Leede, J van Vliet, F Overdijk, Eva Lynch, Caroline de Lange, and S Siegers.

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

B de Leede (3 matches, 100 runs, Average: 33.33)

B de Leede could be a great wicketkeeper choice for your TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Side. She is the second-highest run-scorer after the first three matches and has made 100 runs in three games.

Top Batter pick

N Chantam (3 matches, 199 runs, Average: 66.33)

N Chantam is the leading run-scorer in the series. She has already amassed 199 runs at a commanding average of 66.33 and has already scored a century and fifty.

Top All-rounder pick

S Tippoch (3 matches, 36 runs and 5 wickets)

S Tippoch has done a great job with both the bat and the ball. She has scored 36 runs and has also scalped five wickets.

Top Bowler pick

E Lynch (3 matches, 20 runs and 6 wickets)

E Lynch has been fantastic with the ball. She has scalped six wickets at an economy of 4.60. Lynch has also scored 20 runs.

TL-W vs ND-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Laomi

S Laomi has been in brilliant form and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Team. She is the highest wicket-taker in the competition and has already scalped nine wickets. Laomi has bowled at an average of 10.11 and economy rate of 3.37.

I Zwilling

I Zwilling is the second-highest wicket-taker in the series with eight wickets. She has kept an economy of 3.62 and she has also scored 25 runs.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Laomi 39 runs and 8 wickets 340 points I Zwilling 25 runs and 8 wickets 296 points N Chantam 199 runs 285 points E Lynch 20 runs and 6 wickets 228 points S Tippoch 36 runs and 5 wickets 226 points

TL-W vs ND-W match expert tips

S Laomi has been in brilliant form and has already picked up nine wickets. She could prove to be an important player for your TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy.

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 4th ODI, Head to Head League

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: B de Leede

Batters: N Chantam, N Chaiwai, H Siegers

All-rounders: I Zwilling, F Overdijk, O Kamchomphu, S Tippoch

Bowlers: E Lynch, N Boochatham, S Laomi

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 4th ODI, Grand League

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: B de Leede

Batters: N Chantam, N Chaiwai, H Siegers

All-rounders: I Zwilling, O Kamchomphu, S Tippoch

Bowlers: E Lynch, N Boochatham, S Laomi, T Putthawong

