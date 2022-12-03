TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Netherland Women vs Thailand Women 2022, Match 4

Thailand Women (TL-W) will take on Netherlands Women (ND-W) in the fourth game of the Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women series on Saturday at the Royal Chiangmai Golf Club in Chiang Mai. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams have performed well in the series. Thailand are in the lead with two wins, while Netherlands won the second game by five wickets. Netherlands will look to level the series, but Thailand are a better team and expected to prevail.

TL-W vs ND-W Match Details

Match 4 of the Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women 2022 will be played on December 3 at the Royal Chiangmai Golf Club in Chiang Mai at 8:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TL-W vs ND-W, Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: December 3, 2022; 8:30 am IST

Venue: Royal Chiangmai Golf Club, Chiang Mai

Pitch Report

The Royal Chiangmai Golf Club in Chiang Mai has a well-balanced pitch and is conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game here between Netherlands and Thailand saw 147 runs scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

TL-W vs ND-W Form Guide

TL-W: W-L-W

ND-W: L-W-L

TL-W vs ND-W Probable Playing XIs

TL-W

No major injury updates

Nattakan Chantam, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Banthida Leephatthana, Chanida Sutthiruang, (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Suleeporn Laomi, Thipatcha Putthawong

ND-W

No major injury updates

Sterre Kalis (c), Babette de Leede (wk), Silver Siegers, Robine Rijke, Annemijn Thomson, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Iris Zwilling, Caroline de Lange, Robyn van Oosterom

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Koncharoenkai (3 matches, 78 runs)

Koncharoenkai, who has played well in the last few games, ist the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. B de Leede is another good pick.

Batters

N Chantam (3 matches, 78 runs)

S Kali and N Chantam are the two best batter picks. R Rijke is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

O Kamchomphu (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Kamchomphu and I Zwilling are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Tippoch is another good pick.

Bowlers

T Putthawong (3 matches, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks are E Lynch and T Putthawong. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Laomi is another good pick.

TL-W vs ND-W match captain and vice-captain choices

O Kamchomphu

Kamchomphu is one of the best players, as she bats in the middle order and also bowl at the death. She is one of the best captaincy picks. She has scored four runs and taken five wickets in three games.

T Putthawong

Putthawong is one of the best picks, as she bowls at the death and bats in the middle order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has taken five wickets in three games.

Five Must-Picks for TL-W vs ND-W, Match 4

T Putthawong 5 wickets 183 points O Kamchomphu 5 wickets 195 points S Laomi 17 runs and 4 wickets 151 points E Lynch 4 wickets 139 points N Boochatham 3 wickets 155 points

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers, who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Koncharoenkai

Batters: S Kalis, N Chantam, N Chaiwai, R Rijke

All-rounders: O Kamchomphu, I Zwilling

Bowlers: S Laomi, T Putthawong, E Lynch, N Boochatham

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Koncharoenkai

Batters: S Kalis, N Chantam, H Siegers

All-rounders: O Kamchomphu

Bowlers: S Laomi, T Putthawong, E Lynch, N Boochatham, S Siegers, H Landheer

