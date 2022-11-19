TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI

Thailand Women will take on Netherlands Women (TL-W vs ND-W) in the first match of their four-match ODI series on Sunday, November 20. The Prem Tinsulanonda International School in Chiang Mai will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Thailand Women had a decent 2022 Asia Cup campaign where they won three out of their six matches, including a massive win against Pakistan Women. They will look to build on those displays in this game.

Netherlands Women, on the other hand, will be very disappointed with their performances in the recently concluded three-match ODI series. They went up against Ireland Women where and failed to pick up a single win.

Both teams will be looking forward to winning this match and starting their campaign on a high note.

TL-W vs ND-W Match Details

The opening match of the four-match ODI series between Thailand Women and Netherlands Women will be played on November 20 at the Prem Tinsulanonda International School in Chiang Mai. The match is set to take place at 08:30 am IST.

Match: Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women, Netherlands Women's tour of Thailand, 1st ODI.

Date and Time: November 20, 2022, 08:30 am IST.

Venue: Prem Tinsulanonda International School, Chiang Mai.

TL-W vs ND-W Pitch Report

The nature of the pitch at the Prem Tinsulanonda International School is relatively unknown. Since this is the first match of the series, both teams will look to go in with a balanced squad and assess the conditions of the pitch.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by team batting first: N/A.

Matches won by team bowling first: N/A.

Average first innings score: N/A.

Average second innings score: N/A.

TL-W vs ND-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Thailand Women: N/A.

Netherlands Women: L L L L L.

TL-W vs ND-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

TL-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Thailand Women.

TL-W Probable Playing 11

Naruemol Chaiwai (C), Chanida Sutthiruang, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (WK), Natthakan Chantham, Sornnarin Tippoch, Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham.

ND-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Netherlands team either.

ND-W Probable Playing 11

Babette de Leede (C & WK), Annemijn van Beuge, Juliet Post, Sterre Kalis, Heather Siegers, Robine Rijke, Iris Zwilling, Frederique Overdijk, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Silver Sieger.

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Babette de Leede (Three matches, 85 runs, Strike Rate: 75.22)

Babette de Leede has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for her side in recent times. She was in decent form with the bat in the previous series wherein she scored 85 runs at a strike rate in excess of 75. De Leeds will be a valuable option for your fantasy team in this game.

Top Batter pick

Naruemol Chaiwai (Seven matches, 127 runs, Strike Rate: 64.79)

Naruemol Chaiwai was the leading run-scorer for Thailand Women in the Asia Cup 2022 with 127 runs in her seven outings. She is a quality batter who could also play a big knock on Saturday.

Top All-rounder pick

Iris Zwilling (Three matches, 33 runs and four wickets, Strike Rate: 45.20 and Economy Rate: 4.32)

Iris Zwilling is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball in this upcoming match. In her last three matches, she has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.32 and scored 33 runs as well.

Top Bowler pick

Nattaya Boochatham (Seven matches, 31 runs and four wickets, Strike Rate: 62.00 and Economy Rate: 5.56)

Nattaya Boochatham is a quality bowler who can also score some handy runs with the bat in the lower middle order for her side. She picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.55 and also scored 31 runs at the Asia Cup 2022.

TL-W vs ND-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Frederique Overdijk

Frederique Overdijk can prove to be a great multiplier pick for your fantasy team. In the ODI series against Ireland Women, she scored 86 runs and scalped three wickets as well.

Sornnarin Tippoch

Sornnarin Tippoch is a quality all-rounder can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in this upcoming fixture. She picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 4.78 and also scored 45 runs in seven Asia Cup 2022 matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sornnarin Tippoch: 45 runs and six wickets in seven matches.

Frederique Overdijk: 86 runs and three wickets in three matches.

Iris Zwilling: 33 runs and four wickets in three matches.

Nattaya Boochatham: 31 runs and four wickets in seven matches.

Naruemol Chaiwai: 127 runs in seven matches.

TL-W vs ND-W match expert tips

Natthakan Chantham

Natthakan Chantham scored 120 runs, including her highest score of 61 in seven Asia Cup 2022 matches. She can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team and could make a vital contribution for Thailand Women in this contest.

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st ODI, Head to Head League

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction - 1st ODI

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Babette de Leede.

Batters: Natthakan Chantham, Sterre Kalis, Heather Siegers.

All-rounders: Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Iris Zwilling, Frederique Overdijk.

Bowlers: Nattaya Boochatham, Silver Siegers, Caroline de Lange.

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st ODI, Grand League

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction - 1st ODI

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Babette de Leede.

Batters: Naruemol Chaiwai, Robine Rijke, Heather Siegers.

All-rounders: Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Iris Zwilling, Frederique Overdijk.

Bowlers: Nattaya Boochatham, Silver Siegers, Eva Lynch.

