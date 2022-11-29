TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st T20I

Thailand Women (TL-W) will lock horns with Netherlands Women (ND-W) in the first match of the 4-match T20I series at the Prem Tinsulanonda International School in Chiang Mai on Tuesday, November 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

After a brilliant performance in the ODI series, Thailand Women will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in the shorter format as well. Netherlands Women, on the other hand, will be very disappointed with their performance in the ODI series. They will be eager to win this match and register their first win of the tour.

TL-W vs ND-W Match Details

The first match of the 4-match T20I series will be played on November 29 at the Prem Tinsulanonda International School in Chiang Mai. The match is set to take place at 12:00 pm IST.

TL-W vs ND-W, Netherlands Women tour of Thailand, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 29 November, 2022, 12:00 pm IST

Venue: Prem Tinsulanonda International School, Chiang Mai

TL-W vs ND-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Prem Tinsulanonda International School is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. However, the wicket tends to down as the match progresses, making it a tad difficult to bat on in the second innings.

The average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue is 198 runs.

Last 4 Matches (ODI Series)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 198

Average second-innings score: 144

TL-W vs ND-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Thailand Women: L-L-W-W-W

Netherlands Women: W-W-L-W-L

TL-W vs ND-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

TL-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TL-W Probable Playing 11

Naruemol Chaiwai (C), Chanida Sutthiruang, Banthida Leephatthana (WK), Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Nanthita Boonsukham, Natthakan Chantham, Nattaya Boochatham, Rosenan Kanoh, Sornnarin Tippoch, Suleeporn Laomi, Thipatcha Putthawong.

ND-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ND-W Probable Playing 11

Babette de Leede (WK), Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Gwendolyn Bloemen, Hannah Landheer, Iris Zwilling, Robine Rijke, Heather Siegers, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis.

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Babette de Leede (4 matches, 159 runs, Strike Rate: 66.52)

Leede was in decent form with the bat in the ODI series where she scored 159 runs at a strike rate of 66.52. She is a quality batter who could play a big knock on Tuesday.

Top Batter pick

Natthakan Chantham (4 matches, 267 runs, Strike Rate: 74.16)

Chantham was the leading run-scorer for Thailand Women in the ODI series with 267 runs at a strike rate of 74.16. She could be an essential pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Iris Zwilling (4 matches, 27 runs and 10 wickets, Strike Rate: 34.61 and Economy Rate: 3.48)

Zwilling can provide you with some crucial points with both the bat and ball in this upcoming fixture. She picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 3.48 and also scored 27 runs in four ODI matches.

Top Bowler pick

Suleeporn Laomi (4 matches, 39 runs and 10 wickets, Strike Rate: 54.16 and Economy Rate: 3.36)

Laomi picked up 10 wickets in four ODI matches. She can also score some handy runs with the bat in the lower middle order for her side.

TL-W vs ND-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Babette de Leede

The wicket-keeper batter could prove to be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team. She scored 159 runs at an excellent average of nearly 40 in four one-day matches.

Sornnarin Tippoch

Tippoch scored 36 runs while picking up five wickets in four ODI matches. She could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Natthakan Chantham: 267 runs in 4 matches

Suleeporn Laomi: 39 runs and 10 wickets in 4 matches

Iris Zwilling: 27 runs and 10 wickets in 4 matches

Babette de Leede: 159 runs in 4 matches

Sornnarin Tippoch: 36 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches

TL-W vs ND-W match expert tips

Frederique Overdijk

Overdijk could prove to be a great differential pick for your fantasy team as she can do well with both the bat and ball on Tuesday. In four ODI matches, she scored 37 runs and scalped four wickets as well.

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st T20I, Head-to-Head League

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction - 1st T20I

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Babette de Leede.

Batters: Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke.

All-rounders: Sornnarin Tippoch, Iris Zwilling, Frederique Overdijk.

Bowlers: Nattaya Boochatham, Suleeporn Laomi, Hannah Landheer.

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st T20I, Grand League

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction - 1st T20I

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Babette de Leede.

Batters: Natthakan Chantham, Sterre Kalis, Heather Siegers.

All-rounders: Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Iris Zwilling, Frederique Overdijk.

Bowlers: Nattaya Boochatham, Hannah Landheer, Eva Lynch.

Poll : 0 votes