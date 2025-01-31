TL-W vs NED-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025, 2nd T20I

The second match of the Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025 will see Thailand Women (TL-W) squaring off against the Netherlands Women (NED-W) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Friday, January 31. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TL-W vs NED-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Thailand Women will be playing their first match of the tournament. Netherlands Women, on the other hand, won their first match against Nepal Women by 20 runs. They batted first and smashed 157 runs and were able to restrict Nepal Women for 137 runs.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

TL-W vs NED-W Match Details

The second match of the Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025 will be played on January 31 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

TL-W vs NED-W, 2nd T20I match

Date and Time: 31st January, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to score runs. The last match played at this venue was between Nepal Women and Netherlands Women, where a total of 294 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

TL-W vs NED-W Form Guide

TL-W - Will be playing their first match

NED-W - W

TL-W vs NED-W Probable Playing XI

TL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

N Koncharoenkai (wk), S Khiaoto, N Chaiwai, N Chantam, A Suwanchonrathi, N Boochatham, C Sutthiruang, P Maya, O Kamchomphu, S Laomi, T Putthawong

NED-W Playing XI

No injury updates

B de Leede (wk), H Siegers, S Kalis, R Rijke, P Molkenboer, I Zwilling, E Lynch, F Overdijk, S Siegers, C de Lange, H Landheer

TL-W vs NED-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B de Leede

B de Leede is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of the powerplay. N Koncharoenkai is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

R Rijke

R Rijke and S Kalis are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. R Rijke will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She was in great form in the recent domestic matches. She smashed 59 runs in the last match. N Chaiwai is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

I Zwilling

E Lynch and I Zwilling are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. I Zwilling will bat in the top order and complete her quota of four overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She smashed 31 runs and took one wicket in the last match. C Sutthiruang is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

C de Lange

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C de Lange and O Kamchomphu. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. C de Lange will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has an exceptional venue record. She took 2 wickets in the last match. S Siegers is another good bowler pick for today's match.

TL-W vs NED-W match captain and vice-captain choices

I Zwilling

I Zwilling was in top form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She smashed 31 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

C Sutthiruang

C Sutthiruang is one of the most crucial picks from the Thailand Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has an exceptional venue record and can trouble Netherlands Women batters with her pace.

5 Must-Picks for TL-W vs NED-W, 2nd T20I match

I Zwilling

C Sutthiruang

R Rijke

N Boochatham

E Lynch

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B de Leede

Batters: S Kalis, R Rijke

All-rounders: C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham, I Zwilling, E Lynch, F Overdijk

Bowlers: S Siegers, C de Lange, O Kamchomphu

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B de Leede, N Koncharoenkai

Batters: R Rijke

All-rounders: C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham, I Zwilling, E Lynch

Bowlers: S Laomi, H Landheer, C de Lange, O Kamchomphu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️