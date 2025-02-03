TL-W vs NED-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025, 5th T20I

The 5th T20I match of the Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025 will see Thailand Women (TL-W) squaring off against Netherlands Women (NED-W) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Monday, February 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TL-W vs NED-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Netherlands Women have won two of their last three matches. They won their last match against Nepal Women by 15 runs. Thailand Women, on the other hand, have won both of their last two matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Nepal Women by 4 wickets.

These two teams recently played a head-to-head match on 31st January 2025. Thailand Women won that match by 8 wickets.

TL-W vs NED-W Match Details

The 5th T20I match of the Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025 will be played on February 3 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TL-W vs NED-W, 5th T20I match

Date and Time: 3rd February 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. The last match played at this venue was between Nepal Women and Netherlands Women, where a total of 265 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

TL-W vs NED-W Form Guide

TL-W - W W

NED-W - W L W

TL-W vs NED-W Probable Playing XI

TL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

N Koncharoenkai (wk), S Khiaoto, N Chaiwai, N Chantam, A Suwanchonrathi, N Boochatham, C Sutthiruang, P Maya, O Kamchomphu, S Laomi, T Putthawong

NED-W Playing XI

No injury updates

B de Leede (wk), H Siegers, S Kalis, R Rijke, P Molkenboer, I Zwilling, E Lynch, F Overdijk, S Siegers, C de Lange, H Landheer

TL-W vs NED-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B de Leede

B de Leede is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. N Koncharoenkai is another good wicket-keeper for today's nail-biting match. She has smashed 116 runs in the last two matches.

Batters

R Rijke

R Rijke and S Kalis are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. R Rijke will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She was in great form in the recent domestic matches. She has smashed 87 runs in the last three matches. N Chaiwai is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

I Zwilling

E Lynch and I Zwilling are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. I Zwilling will bat in the top order and complete her quota of four overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 66 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last three matches. N Boochatham is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

C de Lange

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C de Lange and T Putthawong. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. T Putthawong will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has an exceptional venue record. She has taken 5 wickets in the last two matches. O Kamchomphu is another good bowler for today's match.

TL-W vs NED-W match captain and vice-captain choices

I Zwilling

I Zwilling was in top notch form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 66 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last three matches.

T Putthawong

T Putthawong is one of the most crucial picks from the Thailand Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has an exceptional venue record and can trouble Netherlands Women batters. She has taken 5 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for TL-W vs NED-W, 5th T20I match

I Zwilling

C Sutthiruang

R Rijke

N Boochatham

T Putthawong

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B de Leede, N Koncharoenkai

Batters: S Kalis, R Rijke

All-rounders: C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham, I Zwilling, E Lynch

Bowlers: T Putthawong, C de Lange, O Kamchomphu

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B de Leede, N Koncharoenkai, H Siegers

Batters: R Rijke

All-rounders: C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham, I Zwilling, E Lynch, P Maya

Bowlers: T Putthawong, C de Lange

