TL-W vs NED-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025, 8th T20I

The eighth T20I of the Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025 will see Thailand Women (TL-W) square off against Netherlands Women (NED-W) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Thursday, February 6. Here's all you need to know about the TL-W vs NED-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Netherlands have won three of their last five matches. They won their last match against Nepal by 10 wickets. Thailand, meanwhile, have won their last four matches. They won their last match against Nepal by five runs.

The two teams have played two head-to-head matches. Thailand won both the games.

TL-W vs NED-W Match Details

The eighth T20I of the Nepal Women's T20I Tri Series 2025 will be played on February 6 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur at 12 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TL-W vs NED-W, 8th T20I match

Date and Time: February 6, 2025; 12 p.m. IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should score some runs, though. The last match played here between Nepal and Netherlands saw 296 runs scored for the loss of four wickets.

TL-W vs NED-W Form Guide

TL-W - W W W W

NED-W - W L W L W

TL-W vs NED-W Probable Playing XIs

TL-W

No injury update

N Koncharoenkai (wk), S Khiaoto, N Chaiwai, N Chantam, A Suwanchonrathi, N Boochatham, C Sutthiruang, P Maya, O Kamchomphu, S Laomi, T Putthawong

NED-W

No injury update

B de Leede (wk), H Siegers, S Kalis, R Rijke, P Molkenboer, I Zwilling, E Lynch, F Overdijk, S Siegers, C de Lange, H Landheer

TL-W vs NED-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B de Leede

De Leede is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats n the top order and can make good use of the powerplay. N Koncharoenkai is another good option, scoring 140 runs in the last four matches.

Batters

R Rijke

Rijke and S Kalis are the two best batter picks. Rijke bats sin the top order and is in top form. She has scored 87 runs in the last five matches. P Molkenboer is another good option.

All-rounders

I Zwilling

E Lynch and Zwilling are the best all-rounder picks. Zwilling bats in the top order and completes her quota of four overs. She has scored 79 runs and taken eight wickets in five matches. C Sutthiruang is another good option.

Bowlers

T Putthawong

The top bowler picks are C de Lange and Putthawong, who completes her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 12 wickets and scored 33 runs in the last four matches. O Kamchomphu is another good option.

TL-W vs NED-W match captain and vice-captain choices

I Zwilling

Zwilling was in top form in recent domestic matches. She completes her quota of overs and bats in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option.

T Putthawong

Putthawong is one of the most crucial picks from the Thailand squad. She bats in the top order and completes her quota of overs.

Five must-picks for TL-W vs NED-W, 8th T20I match

I Zwilling

C Sutthiruang

N Boochatham

T Putthawong

C de Lange

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B de Leede, N Koncharoenkai

Batters: R Rijke

All-rounders: C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham, I Zwilling, E Lynch, P Maya

Bowlers: T Putthawong, C de Lange, O Kamchomphu

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B de Leede, N Koncharoenkai, H Siegers

Batters: S Kalis

All-rounders: C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham, I Zwilling, E Lynch, P Maya

Bowlers: T Putthawong, C de Lange

