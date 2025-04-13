TL-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Match 6

The 6th ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will see Thailand Women (TL-W) squaring off against Scotland Women (SCO-W) at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on Sunday, April 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TL-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

Thailand Women lost their first match to Bangladesh Women by 178 runs. They could score only 93 runs while chasing a target of 271.

Meanwhile, Scotland Women, have won one of their last two matches. They faced a defeat in their last outing against Pakistan Women by a big margin of 6 wickets.

These two teams have played only one head-to-head match which was won by Thailand Women by 5 wickets.

TL-W vs SCO-W Match Details

The 6th ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will be played on April 13 at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

TL-W vs SCO-W, 6th ODI match

Date and Time: 13th April 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Lahore City Cricket Association Ground, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore is good for batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring fixture. Spinners should be preferred over pacers at this pitch as they are able to get wickets in the middle overs.

The last match played at this venue was between Scotland Women and Pakistan Women, where a total of 376 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

Ad

TL-W vs SCO-W Form Guide

TL-W - L

SCO-W - L W

TL-W vs SCO-W Probable Playing XI

TL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Naruemol Chaiwai, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nannapat Khoncharoenkai (wk), Suleeporn Laomi, Suwanan Khiaoto, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Natthakan Chantham, Nannaphat Chaihan, Chanida Sutthiruang, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nattaya Boochatham

SCO-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sarah Bryce (wk), Hannah Rainey, Kathryn Bryce, Alica Lister, C Abel, Megan McColl, Rachael Slater, Priya Chatterji, Olivia Bell, Abhata Maqsood, K Fraser

Ad

TL-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Bryce

S Bryce is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order for her team and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 76 runs in the last two matches. A Lister is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

M McColl

M McColl and A Aitken are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. M McColl will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has garnered 52 runs in the last two matches. P Chatterji is another good batter pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

K Fraser

K Bryce and K Fraser are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match.

K Fraser will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She has scored 36 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches of the tournament. C Sutthiruang is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Maqsood

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are O Kamchomphu and A Maqsood. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. A Maqsood will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 2 wickets in the last two matches. R Slater is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

TL-W vs SCO-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Fraser

K Fraser was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the middle order. This makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match. She has smashed 36 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

K Bryce

K Bryce is one of the most crucial picks from the Scotland Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 97 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for TL-W vs SCO-W, 6th ODI match

K Bryce

K Fraser

C Sutthiruang

C Abel

S Bryce

Thailand Women vs Scotland Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Thailand Women vs Scotland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Bryce, A Lister

Ad

Batters: M McColl

All-rounders: K Fraser, K Bryce, C Abel, C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham, T Putthawong

Bowlers: O Kamchomphu, A Maqsood

Thailand Women vs Scotland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Bryce

Ad

Batters: A Aitken

All-rounders: K Fraser, K Bryce, C Abel, C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham, T Putthawong

Bowlers: O Kamchomphu, A Maqsood, R Slater

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️