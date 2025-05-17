TL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, Semi Final 1

The first semi final of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will see Thailand Women (TL-W) squaring off against United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Sunday, May 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Thailand Women have won two of their last four matches. They won their last match of the season against Bhutan Women by 45 runs. United Arab Emirates Women, too, have won two of their last four matches. Their last match against Qatar Women was abandoned due to rain.
These two teams have played nine head-to-head matches. The United Arab Emirates Women have won two matches while Thailand Women have won seven matches.
TL-W vs UAE-W Match Details
The first semi final of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will be played on May 18 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
TL-W vs UAE-W, 1st Semi Final match
Date and Time: 18th May 2025, 8:30 AM IST
Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok
Pitch Report
The pitch at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Both teams will depend upon bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match. The last match played at this venue was between Qatar Women and Malaysia Women, where a total of 80 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets in a rain-affected match.
TL-W vs UAE-W Form Guide
TL-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches
UAE-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches
TL-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing XI
TL-W Playing XI
No injury updates
N Koncharoenkai (wk), S Khiaoto, N Chaihan, N Chantam, N Chaiwai, C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham, P Maya, T Putthawong, O Kampchomphu, S Laomi
UAE-W Playing XI
No injury updates
T Satish (wk), R Rajith, L Keny, H Harish, M Daleen, E Rohit, V Mahesh, I Nandakumar, S Miriam, K Thompson, S Kote
TL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
T Satish
T Satish is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and smash a lot of runs. She has smashed 77 runs in the last two matches. N Koncharoenkai is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
C Sutthiruang
V Mahesh and C Sutthiruang are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. C Sutthiruang will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 38 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches. N Chantam is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
E Rohit
P Maya and E Rohit are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. E Rohit will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 125 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches. H Harish is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
K Thompson
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Laomi and K Thompson. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. K Thompson will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She has taken 6 wickets in the last two matches. M Daleen is another good bowler for today's match.
TL-W vs UAE-W match captain and vice-captain choices
E Rohit
E Rohit was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 125 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.
K Thompson
K Thompson is one of the most crucial picks from the UAE Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches. She has taken 6 wickets in the last two matches.
5 Must-Picks for TL-W vs UAE-W, 1st Semi Final match
T Satish
H Harish
E Rohit
K Thompson
M Daleen
Thailand Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Thailand Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: T Satish
Batters: C Sutthiruang, V Mahesh
All-rounders: P Maya, E Rohit Oza, H Harish, I Nandakumar
Bowlers: K Thompson, S Laomi, T Putthawong, M Daleen
Thailand Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: T Satish, N Koncharoenkai
Batters: C Sutthiruang
All-rounders: P Maya, E Rohit Oza, H Harish, I Nandakumar
Bowlers: K Thompson, S Laomi, T Putthawong, M Daleen
