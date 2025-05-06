TL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025, 6th T20I

The 6th T20I match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 will see Thailand Women (TL-W) squaring off against United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Tuesday, May 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Thailand Women have secured a victory in their both games. They won their last match against Hong Kong Women by 32 runs. United Arab Emirates Women, too, have won both of their last two matches. They won their last match against UAE Women by 81 runs.

These two teams have played six head-to-head matches. Thailand Women have won all the matches.

TL-W vs UAE-W Match Details

The 6th T20I match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 will be played on May 6 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TL-W vs UAE-W, 6th T20I match

Date and Time: 6th May 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

Pitch Report

The pitch at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Both the teams will depend upon bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match.

The last match played at this venue was between Kuwait Women and UAE Women, where a total of 227 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

TL-W vs UAE-W Form Guide

TL-W - W W

UAE-W - W W

TL-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing XI

TL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

N Koncharoenkai (wk), S Khiaoto, N Chaihan, N Chantam, N Chaiwai, C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham, P Maya, T Putthawong, O Kampchomphu, S Laomi

UAE-W Playing XI

No injury updates

T Satish (wk), R Rajith, L Keny, H Harish, M Daleen, E Rohit, V Mahesh, I Nandakumar, S Miriam, K Thompson, S Kote

TL-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Satish

T Satish is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and smash a lot of runs. She smashed 64 runs in the last match. N Koncharoenkai is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Chantam

N Chaiwai and N Chantam are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. N Chantam will bat in the top order and can perform well in today's match. She garnered 37 runs in the last match. R Rajith is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

E Rohit

C Sutthiruang and E Rohit are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. E Rohit will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She hit 27 runs in the last match. M Daleen is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

T Putthawong

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Putthawong and V Mahesh. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. T Putthawong will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She took 2 wickets in the last match. O Kamchomphu is another good bowler for today's match.

TL-W vs UAE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

E Rohit

E Rohit was in top notch form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match. She accumulated 27 runs in the last match.

T Satish

T Satish is one of the most crucial picks from the UAE Women squad as she will bat in the top order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches. She slammed 64 runs in just 45 balls in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for TL-W vs UAE-W, 6th T20I match

V Mahesh

T Putthawong

T Satish

E Rohit

M Daleen

Thailand Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Thailand Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Satish, N Koncharoenkai

Batters: N Chantam

All-rounders: E Rohit, H Harish, M Daleen, C Sutthiruang, S Chaturongrattana

Bowlers: V Mahesh, T Putthawong, O Kamchomphu

Thailand Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Satish, N Koncharoenkai

Batters: N Chantam

All-rounders: E Rohit, M Daleen, C Sutthiruang

Bowlers: V Mahesh, T Putthawong, O Kamchomphu, S Laomi, T Sashikala

