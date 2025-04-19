TL-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Match 15

The 15th ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will see Thailand Women (TL-W) squaring off against West Indies Women (WI-W) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, April 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TL-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

West Indies Women have won two of their last four matches. They won their last match against Bangladesh Women by three wickets. Thailand Women, on the other hand, have won none of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Pakistan Women by a big margin of 87 runs.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

TL-W vs WI-W Match Details

The 15th ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will be played on April 19 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TL-W vs WI-W, 15th ODI match

Date and Time: April 19, 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is good for batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring fixture. Spinners should be preferred over pacers at this pitch as they are able to get wickets in the middle overs. The last match played at this venue was between Ireland Women and Scotland Women, where a total of 537 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

TL-W vs WI-W Form Guide

TL-W - L L L L

WI-W - W L W L

TL-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XI

TL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Naruemol Chaiwai, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nannapat Khoncharoenkai (wk), Suleeporn Laomi, Suwanan Khiaoto, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Natthakan Chantham, Nannaphat Chaihan, Chanida Sutthiruang, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nattaya Boochatham

WI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Qiana Joseph, Hayley Mathews, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Stephanie Taylor, Zaida James, Chinelle Henry, Janillia Glasgow, Karishma Ramarack, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne

TL-W vs WI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Campbelle

S Campbelle is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 135 runs in the last four matches. N Koncharoenkai is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

S Taylor

S Taylor and N Chantam are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Taylor will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 173 runs in the last four matches. N Chaiwai is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

H Matthews

H Matthews and T Putthawong are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. H Matthews will open the innings for her team and complete her quota of overs. She has amassed 170 runs and taken 12 wickets in just four matches. C Henry is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Alleyne

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Alleyne and K Ramharack. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. A Alleyne will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has scalped nine wickets and smashed 58 runs in the last four matches. A Fletcher is another good bowler for today's match.

TL-W vs WI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and open the innings for her team, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 170 runs and taken 12 wickets in just four matches.

A Alleyne

A Alleyne is one of the most crucial picks from the West Indies Women squad as she will complete her quota of overs and can pick up a lot of wickets against Thailand Women. She has taken nine wickets and smashed 58 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for TL-W vs WI-W, 15th ODI match

C Henry

K Ramharack

A Alleyne

H Matthews

T Putthawong

Thailand Women vs West Indies Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Thailand Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Campbelle

Batters: S Taylor

All-rounders: C Sutthiruang, T Putthawong, N Boochatham, C Henry, H Matthews

Bowlers: O Kamchomphu, K Ramharack, A Alleyne, A Fletcher

Thailand Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Koncharoenkai

Batters: N Chantam

All-rounders: T Putthawong, N Boochatham, C Henry, H Matthews, Z James

Bowlers: O Kamchomphu, K Ramharack, A Alleyne, A Fletcher

