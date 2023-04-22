TL-W vs ZM-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd ODI - April 23, 2023

The third ODI between Thailand Women (TL-W) and Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) will be played on Sunday, April 23. The Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok will host this TL-W vs ZM-W clash.

Thailand Women have already sealed the series by winning the second game of the three-match series. Batting first, Thailand Women got knocked over in 217, thanks to contributions from Natthakan Chantham (54) and Sornnarin Tippoch (41). Kelis Ndlovu finished with figures of 3/17 for Zimbabwe.

Chasing 218, Zimbabwe Women kept losing wickets at regular intervals and finished their innings on 172/9 to lose the game by 45 runs. Thailand Women will be looking to complete a clean-sweep on Sunday, whereas Zimbabwe Women will be eager to deny it.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the TL-W vs ZM-W contest.

#3 Natthakan Chantham (TL-W) - 9 credits

Natthakan Chantham was impressive with the bat in the second ODI

Natthakan Chantham starred with the bat for Thailand Women in the second ODI. The right-handed opening batter played a well-composed knock of 54 off 67 balls which helped them post 217 on the board which they defended successfully.

Chantham has been in good form with the bat and is a vital cog in the Thai batting lineup. She has plenty of experience at the highest level and will be looking to contribute in the upcoming TL-W vs ZM-W clash.

#2 Sornnarin Tippoch (TL-W) - 8 credits

Sornnarin Tippoch scored 41 in the second ODI (Image Courtesy: Herald Sun)

Sornnarin Tippoch of Thailand has been in good form in the ODI series. Tippoch has scored 44 runs in two games so far at an average of 22. She rolled over his arm in the second ODI and conceded only six runs in six overs, which included two maidens.

Tippoch scored 41 off 79 balls in the second ODI and is back in form. She, along with Chantham, put on a solid 101-run opening stand. With plenty of experience under her belt, she is certainly a player to look forward to in the third ODI between TL-W and ZM-W.

#1 Kelis Ndlovu (ZM-W) - 8.5 credits

Kelis Ndlovu has been impressive in the series so far (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Kelis Ndlovu has been brilliant with the ball for Zimbabwe Women in the series so far. The left-arm spinner has picked up eight wickets in two matches at an impressive average of 4.87. She picked up a fifer in the first ODI and followed it up by picking up three wickets in the second ODI.

Ndlovu picked up the wickets of the top three batters of Thailand Women and helped her side get back into the game. Ndlovu bowled beautifully and finished with figures of 3/17 in her 10 overs, which included three maidens. She is a must-pick in your Dream11 side for the TL-W vs ZM-W clash on Sunday.

