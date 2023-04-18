TL-W vs ZM-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI - April 19th, 2023

Thailand Women (TL-W) are all set to host Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) for a limited-overs series, starting from April 19. The three-match ODI series will be followed by a T20I series, comprising three games, with all matches scheduled to take place at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok.

The first ODI will be played on April 19. Naruemol Chaiwai has been handed the responsibility of leading Thailand Women in the series. The likes of Chaiwai, Sornnarin Tippoch, Natthakan Chantham will play vital roles for them during the TL-W vs ZM-W match. They have a well-balanced squad and will hope to start the series on a winning note.

Zimbabwe Women, on the other hand, will be led by Mary-Anne Musonda. They have a good mix of experienced and young players and will be looking to start the tour on a positive note. The upcoming series provides a great opportunity for them to showcase their skills at the highest level.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the TL-W vs ZM-W contest.

#3 Mary-Anne Musonda (ZM-W) - 7 credits

Mary-Anne Musonda will be leading Zimbabwe Women (Image Courtesy: www.NewZimbabwe.com)

Mary-Anne Musonda recently played in the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 competition. Musonda was part of the Tornadoes' side and that experience will certainly help her while leading Zimbabwe Women against Thailand Women in the limited-overs series.

Musonda bowls a right-arm off-break and is a middle-order batter. She has the experience of playing eight ODIs and 34 T20Is and is certainly a player to look forward to in the TL-W vs ZM-W ODI match.

#2 Sornnarin Tippoch (TL-W) - 8 credits

Sornnarin Tippoch is a vital member of the Thai side (Image Courtesy: www.emergingcricket.com)

Sornnarin Tippoch was impressive in the Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 tournament. The right-arm off-spinner from Thailand represented the Falcons Women and helped them qualify for the final. She bowled brilliantly and troubled the opposition batters.

Tippoch has an overall experience of playing 60 T20Is and has 47 wickets to her name. She averages 13.61 with the ball and is an important member of the Thai side. You must have her in your TL-W vs ZM-W Dream11 side as she can earn you valuable points.

#1 Natthakan Chantham (TL-W) - 9 credits

Natthakan Chantham is a vital cog in the Thai batting lineup

Natthakan Chantham has plenty of experience at the highest level. The right-handed batter from Thailand has scored 1249 runs in 59 T20Is and 267 runs in four ODIs. She has hit two fifties and a hundred in ODIs and averages 66.75 with the bat.

Chantham is in very good form with the bat. She has scored 112 runs in six games for Spirit in the recently concluded Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 competition and will look to carry forward her form in the series against Zimbabwe Women. She is a vital cog in the Thai batting lineup.

