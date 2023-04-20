TL-W vs ZM-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd ODI - April 21st, 2023

The second ODI between Thailand Women (TL-W) and Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) will take place at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Friday, April 21. Thailand Women beat Zimbabwe Women comprehensively in the first ODI to go 1-0 up in the series.

In the TL-W vs ZIM-W clash, Thai skipper Naruemol skipper top-scored with 57* but lacked support from the other end as they got knocked over on 154. Kelis Ndlovu and Josephine Nkomo of Zimbabwe Women picked up five and three wickets respectively.

Chasing 155, the Zimbabwe’s batters never got going and got bundled out on 76 to lose the game by 78 runs. Thipatcha Putthawong starred with the ball for Thailand Women as she picked up six wickets. Zimbabwe Women will be hoping to put in a much-improved performance on Friday.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the TL-W vs ZM-W contest.

#3 Kelis Ndlovu (ZM-W) – 8.5 credits

Kelis Ndlovu picked up a fifer in first ODI (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Kelis Ndlovu wreaked havoc in the Thai camp in the first ODI. The left-arm spinner bowled beautifully and picked up a fifer. She gave up only 22 runs in her nine overs, which included a maiden. It helped her side knock over Thai Women in 154.

This was Ndlovu’s debut ODI match and to put on a performance like this proves that she will reach greater heights in the future for Zimbabwe. You can bank on her to create a similar impact in the upcoming TL-W vs ZM-W clash.

#2 Naruemol Chaiwai (TL-W) – 8 credits

Naruemol Chaiwai scored a fighting 57* in the first ODI

Thailand skipper Naruemol Chaiwai led from the front in the first ODI. She stood tall against Zimbabwe’s bowlers and notched up a well-composed fifty. She remained unbeaten on 57 off 104 balls to take her side to 154 which they defended successfully to go 1-0 up in the series. She hit seven boundaries in her innings.

Chaiwai has 5 ODIs and 61 T20Is experience. She has over a thousand runs at the highest level and is a vital cog in the Thai batting lineup. She is a player to look forward to in the TL-W vs ZM-W contest on Friday.

#1 Thipatcha Putthawong (TL-W) – 7.5 credits

Thipatcha Putthawong in action (Image Courtesy: www.WomenCricket.com)

Thipatcha Putthawong was exceptional in the first game of the ODI series. Defending 155, Putthawong spun a web around Zimbabwe’s batters. She was unplayable and picked up six wickets in no time. She conceded only six runs in her 6.1 overs to go along with two maidens.

Putthawong played a big role for Thai Women to get an early lead in the series. The 19-year-old left-arm spinner has 32 wickets to her name at the highest level and will be looking to add a few more to her tally in the second ODI.

