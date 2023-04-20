TL-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 2nd ODI

Thailand Women (TL-W) will take on Zimbabwe Women (ND-W) in the second ODI at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Friday, April 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TL-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Thailand Women won the first ODI against Zimbabwe, thanks to the bowlers who crushed Thailand's batting line-up and restricted them to 76 runs while defending a total of 154 runs. They will look to take the lead in the three-match ODI series on Friday. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Women will look to bounce back from their previous loss and level the series with a win here.

TL-W vs ZM-W Match Details, 2nd ODI

The second Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women ODI will be played on April 21st at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. The match is set to take place at 07:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TL-W vs ZM-W, Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: April 21 2023, 07:30 AM IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

TL-W vs ZM-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok has favored the bowlers in recent matches. It has been difficult for batters to play big shots due to the uneven bounce and spin on offer. The average first-innings score in the last match played at the venue was 154 runs.

Last 5 matches (this series)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 154

Average second-innings score: 76

TL-W vs ZM-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Thailand Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Thailand Women Probable Playing 11

Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Sornnarin Tippoch, Suleeporn Laomi, Thipatcha Putthawong Banthida Leephatthana (wk), Chanida Sutthiruang, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Natthakan Chantham

Zimbabwe Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Zimbabwe Women Probable Playing 11

Ashley Ndiraya, Audrey Mazvishaya, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndlovu, Loreen Tshuma, Mary-Anne Musonda, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange, Sharne Mayers

TL-W vs ZM-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Banthida Leephatthana (4 runs in her previous outing, S.R: 66.70)

The keeper-batter did not do well with the bat in the previous game, but she is a potential batter who is worthy of being selected for today's game.

Top Batter Pick

Naruemol Chaiwai (57 runs in one game, S.R: 54.81)

The talented right-handed top-order batter is well-known for her ability to score big runs. She had a great first game, scoring 57 runs off 104 balls with a strike rate of 54.81.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kellies Ndlovu (5 runs & 5 wickets in her previous outing, E.R: 2.44)

Kellies Ndlovu is one of Zimbabwe's most complete packages. She can score runs quickly and provide crucial breakthroughs when needed. She played well in the previous game, scoring 5 runs and taking five wickets at an economy rate of 2.44, making her a must-have in your TL-W vs ZM-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Thipatcha Putthawong (Six wickets in her previous outing, E.R: 0.97)

Thipatcha Putthawong had a strong showing with the ball in the previous game. She took six wickets at an economy rate of 0.97. She could be an important addition to your fantasy team.

TL-W vs ZM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Josephine Nkomo

Josephine Nkomo is a talented medium-fast bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs with her pace and variations. She can be a captaincy option for your TL-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Nattaya Boochatham

She is a top spin option, taking one wicket at an economy rate of 2.67 in the first ODI. She can also bat and has made some important contributions with the bat in the middle order, so she could be a good pick for your TL-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

5 Must-picks for TL-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Rosenan Kanoh

Sornnarin Tippoch

Nomvelo Sibanda

Precious Marange

Suleeporn Laomi

TL-W vs ZM-W match expert tips, 2nd ODI

Sornnarin Tippoch struggled in the previous game but has the talent and ability to provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in this game. She is a skilled all-rounder who has done well for her team, making her a differential pick for your TL-W vs ZM-W Dream11 fantasy team.

TL-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd ODI, Head-to-Head League

TL-W vs ZM-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: B Leephatth

Batters: N Chaiwal, M Musonda, S Mayers

All-rounders: A Ndiraya, P Marange, J Nkomo, K Ndlovu

Bowlers: S Laomi, N Sibanda, T Putthawon

TL-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd ODI, Grand League

TL-W vs ZM-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: B Leephatth

Batters: N Chaiwal, C Mugeri, S Mayers

All-rounders: A Ndiraya, Sornnarin Tippoch, J Nkomo, K Ndlovu

Bowlers: Nattaya Boochatham, N Sibanda, T Putthawon

Poll : 0 votes