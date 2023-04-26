TL-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe Women Tour of Thailand, Match 5

Thailand Women (TL-W) take on Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) in the fifth game of Zimbabwe's tour of Thailand on Wednesday at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch reports.

Thailand have the lead in the series, winning three of four games. Zimbabwe, though, won the last game by 24 runs. Zimbabwe will look to sustain their winning run, but Thailand are a better team and expected to prevail.

ZM-W vs TL-W Match Details

Match five of Zimbabwe Women's tour of Thailand will be played on April 26 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok at 7:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ZM-W vs TL-W, Zimbabwe Women Tour of Thailand, Match 5

Date and Time: April 26, 2023; 7:30 am IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

Pitch Report

The Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok is a bowling pitch conducive to both pacers and spinners. The pitch will be fresh, so expect some early swing. The last game played here between Thailand and Zimbabwe saw 262 runs scored for the oss of 13 wickets.

ZM-W vs TL-W Form Guide

ZM-W - L L L W

TL-W - W W W L

ZM-W vs TL-W Probable Playing XIs

ZM-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Kelis Ndlovu, Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda ©, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Pellagia Mujaji, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda

TL-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai (C), Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham

ZM-W vs TL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Koncharoenkai

Koncharoenkai has played well in the last few games and is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. P Mujaji is another good pick.

Batters

N Chantam

S Mayers and Chantam are the two best batter picks. N Chaiwai is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

K Ndlovu

N Boochatham and Ndlovu are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Sutthiruang is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Mazvishaya

The top bowler picks are T Putthawong and Mazvishaya. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. O Kamchomphu is another good pick.

ZM-W vs TL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Ndlovu

Ndlovu is one of the best players for Zimbabwe, as she bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks.

C Sutthiruang

Sutthiruang is one of the best players for Thailand, as she bats in the top order and also bowls. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

Five Must-Picks for ZM-W vs TL-W, Match 5

K Ndlovu

C Sutthiruang

P Marange

N Chantam

N Boochatham

Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them the captains and vice-captains could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Koncharoenkai

Batters: N Chantam, S Mayers, N Chaiwai

All-rounders: K Ndlovu, N Boochatham, P Marange, C Sutthiruang

Bowlers: T Putthawong, O Kamchomphu, A Mazvishaya

Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Koncharoenkai

Batters: N Chantam

All-rounders: K Ndlovu, N Boochatham, P Marange, C Sutthiruang, A Ndiraya

Bowlers: S Laomi, L Tshuma, O Kamchomphu, A Mazvishaya

Poll : 0 votes