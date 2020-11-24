TMC vs EBC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bengal T20 Match – Nov 25th, 2020

Match 3 of the Bengal T20 Challenge pits Tapan Memorial Club against the East Bengal Club at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Both teams play their first match of the competition here and will be looking to get off to a winning start. The East Bengal Club has a well-rounded unit with the likes of Raman, Goswami, and the highly-rated Abhimanyu Easwaran capable of dismantling any bowling unit. Adding the all-round ability of Amit only sweetens the deal for the side.

However, they should be wary of an equally talented team in Tapan Memorial Club, who boasts of the services of Prayas Ray Barman and RCB all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed. With a decent bowling attack to fall back to as well, Tapan Memorial Club should prove to be worthy opponents for the more-fancied East Bengal Club. With two valuable points up for grabs, both teams would be keen on getting the win in what should be a highly competitive game at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Squads to choose from

Tapan Memorial Club

Shahbaz Ahmad, Koushik Ghosh, Sandipan Das, Prayas Ray Barman, Nilkantha Das, Sumit Mohanta, Abhishek Porel, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmad, Debopratim Halder, Roshan Singh, Ramesh Prashad, Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Tarun Godara

East Bengal Club

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Boddupalli Amit, Abhishek Raman, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Anubhav Ahuja, Raju Harlder, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Kumar Dubey

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11

Tapan Memorial Club

S Chanda, K Ghosh, K Ahmed, S Karmankar, S Ahmed, P Barman, V Singh, R Singh, D Haldar, N Das and G Chauhan

East Bengal Club

A Easwaran, A Raman, S Goswami, A Ghosh, R Singh Khaira, B Amit, A Nandy, M Kumar, K Seth, A Pandey and D Dubbey

Match Details

Match: Tapan Memorial Club vs East Bengal Club, Match 3

Date: 25th November 2020, at 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the Eden Gardens, with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. The new ball bowlers should get the ball to swing around early on, which should make for a good contest in the early stages. The pitch may slow down as the match progresses, bringing the spinners into play. With this being an afternoon fixture, both teams will look to bat first with 160-170 representing a par score at this venue.

TMC vs EBC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TMC vs EBC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Goswami, A Easwaran, A Raman, K Ghosh, A Nandy, B Amit, P Barman, S Ahmed, K Seth, M Kumar and R Singh

Captain: A Easwaran, Vice-Captain: S Ahmed

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Goswami, A Easwaran, A Raman, G Chauhan, A Pandey, B Amit, P Barman, S Ahmed, K Seth, M Kumar and R Singh

Captain: B Amit, Vice-Captain: S Ahmed