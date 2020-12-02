TMC vs KAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Match – December 3rd, 2020

Tapan Memorial Club take on Kalighat Club in the 20th match of the ongoing Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge tournament.

Tapan Memorial Club have played five games in the Bengal T20 Challenge so far, winning three and losing two.

In their most recent game in the tournament, they managed to get the better of Mohun Bagan AC by five wickets, as their bowlers restricted Bagan to a modest score of 129. Shahbaz Ahmed scored a fabulous half-century at a strike rate of 212.5 to help Tapan Memorial Club reach their target in the Bengal T20 Challenge game in just 16.5 overs.

Kalighat Club suffered a massive 58-run loss against East Bengal in their most recent Bengal T20 Challenge game. Kalighat put up a massive total of 180, and in response only Jayojit Basu came up with a solid innings for Kalighat. They have won three of their six matches in the Bengal T20 Challenge tournament so far.

Bengal T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from:

Tapan Memorial Club

Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi (W/K), Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Ramesh Prasad, Sandipan Das Sr, Shahbaz Ahmed, P Barman, Debopratim Halder, Nilkantha Das, Abhishek Porel, Koushik Ghosh, Samik Karmankar, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, S Basu, Vikash Singh, Roshan Singh, Suraj Singh, Smit Mahanta.

Kalighat Club

Jayojit Basu, Abhishek Bose, A Gani, Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, A Kuila, P Dutta, Mithlesh Das, Subham Sarkar, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal, Satyaki Ghosh, P Bengani, D Baidya, Shubhrajit Das, T Mondal, P Roy, Pritam Chakraborty, A Banerjee.

Predicted Playing-11s

Tapan Memorial Club

Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi (W/K), Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Ramesh Prasad, Sandipan Das Sr, Shahbaz Ahmed, P Barman, Debopratim Halder, Nilkantha Das.

Kalighat Club

Jayojit Basu, Abhishek Bose, A Gani, Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, A Kuila, P Dutta, Mithlesh Das, Subham Sarkar, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal.

Match Details

Match: Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club, Match 20

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date: 3rd December, 2020,

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens in the Bengal T20 Challenge is expected to be a sporting surface, with both bowlers and batsmen expected to get help from the surface. As the pitch tends to favour pacers, the spinners may have to sweat harder to get something off the track.

TMC vs KAC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TMC vs KAC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, Gaurav Chauhan, Jayojit Basu, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sandipan Das Sr., Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Ramesh Prasad, Prayas Ray Barman, Sourav Mondal.

Captain: Sandipan Das Sr. Vice-Captain: Shahbaz Ahmed.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, Gaurav Chauhan, Jayojit Basu, Kaif Ahmed, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sandipan Das Sr., Pradipta Pramanik, Ramesh Prasad, Prayas Ray Barman, Sourav Mondal.

Captain: Sudip Chatterjee. Vice-Captain: Shubham Chatterjee.