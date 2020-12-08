TMC vs KAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Bengal T20 Challenge 2020, 1st Semi-final – Dec 08, 2020

After 30 league-stage games in the Bengal T20 Challenge, an in-form Tapan Memorial Club take on an inconsistent Kalighat Club in the first semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Tapan Memorial Club topped the points table in the league stage of the Bengal T20 Chalenge. They lost just three games and were consistent throughout the tournament.

In fact, Tapan Memorial Club have won five of their last six Bengal T20 Challenge games and have momentum going into the tournament's knockout rounds. They have had different players stepping up and performing really well, which makes them the favourites for this Bengal T20 Challenge game.

On the other hand, it has been a pretty a topsy-turvy campaign for Kalighat Club in the Bengal T20 Challenge. They just couldn’t gather any sort of momentum but nevertheless managed to scrape through, winning five and losing as many games in the tournament's league stage.

However, the Subham Chatterjee-led side will need to raise the bar and shrug off their consistency to reach the Bengal T20 Challenge final.

Bengal T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

Tapan Memorial Club: Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Ramesh Prasad, Sandipan Das Sr, Shahbaz Ahmed, P Barman, Debopratim Halder, Nilkantha Das, Abhishek Porel, Koushik Ghosh, Samik Karmankar, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, S Basu, Vikash Singh, Roshan Singh, Suraj Singh, Smit Mahanta.

Kalighat Club: Jayojit Basu, Abhishek Bose, A Gani, Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, A Kuila, P Dutta, Mithlesh Das, Subham Sarkar, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal, Satyaki Ghosh, P Bengani, D Baidya, Shubhrajit Das, T Mondal, P Roy, Pritam Chakraborty, A Banerjee.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Tapan Memorial Club: Koushik Ghosh, Vikash Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kaif Ahmed, Sandipan Das, Prayas Ray Barman, Gaurav Chauhan, Shakir Gandhi (wk), Tarun Godara, Ramesh Prasad (c), Nilkantha Das.

Kalighat Club: Jayojit Basu, Pritan Dutta, Sudip Chatterjee, Subham Chatterjee (c), Toufik Mondal, Aamir Gani, Pradipta Pramanik, Abhishek Bose (wk), Sourav Mondal, Pritam Chakraborty, Amit Kuila.

Match Details

Match: Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club

Date: December 8th 2020, 3 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the Bengal T20 Challenge has been a sporting one. However, batsmen have struggled to come in and immediately play their shots.

The average score batting first is around 133 runs. More of the same could be expected for this Bengal T20 Challenge game as well.

Bengal T20 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (TMC vs KAC)

Dream11 team for TMC vs KAL Bengal T20 Match, 1st Semi-final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sudip Chatterjee, Shakir Gandhi, Pritan Dutta, Toufik Mondal, Kaif Ahmed, Aamir Gani, Sandipan Das, Shahbaz Ahmed, Amit Kuila, Prayas Ray Barman, Ramesh Prasad.

Captain: Shahbaz Ahmed. Vice-captain: Sandipan Das.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shakir Gandhi, Subham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu, Vikash Singh, Kaif Ahmed, Aamir Gani, Sandipan Das, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sourav Mondal, Prayas Ray Barman, Ramesh Prasad.

Captain: Ramesh Prasad. Vice-captain: Aamir Gani.