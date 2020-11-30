TMC vs KAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bengal T20 match – November 30th, 2020

Match 14 of the Bengal T20 Challenge will see Tapan Memorial Club lock horns with Kalighat Club on Monday. The latter are second on the points table with 12 points while Tapan Memorial Club find themselves at third place with eight points.

Tapan Memorial Club has two wins and two losses so far. The club will be looking to sort out their combination in time for their crucial fixture later today.

Kalighat Club, on the other hand, lost their opening game this season but have turned things around since. The team has three consecutive wins to their name and will be hoping to extend their winning streak when they meet Tapan today at the Eden Gardens.

Squads to choose from

Tapan Memorial Club

Shahbaz Ahmad, Koushik Ghosh, Sandipan Das, Prayas Ray Barman, Nilkantha Das, Sumit Mohanta, Abhishek Porel, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmad, Debopratim Halder, Roshan Singh, Ramesh Prashad, Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Tarun Godara.

Kalighat Club

Subham Sarkar, Subham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Mithilesh Das, Aamir Gani, Amit Kulia, Pritam Chakraborty, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Abhishek Bose, Sourav Mondal, Shubhrajit Das, Prinan Dutta.

Predicted Playing XIs

Tapan Memorial Club

Koushik Ghosh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nilkantha Das, Ramesh Prasad, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Debopratim Halder, Sandipan Das Sr, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Prayas Barman and Tarun Godara.

Kalighat Club

Sudip Chatterjee, Abhishek Bose, Jayojit Basu, Subham Sarkar, Satyaki Dutta, Shubham Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal, Amit Kuila, Mithlesh Das and Aamir Gani.

Match Details

Match: Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club

Date: 30th November 2020, at 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at Eden Gardens has changed over the past few days. While the batsmen were enjoying playing on the pitch early in the tournament, the bowlers are now getting something out of the surface.

The team batting first will have to get at least 150 runs on the board to give themselves a good chance of winning. Both sides will be looking to bowl first and restrict their opponent to a below-par total before chasing it down.

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

TMC vs KAC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Chatterjee, J Basu, T Godara, G Chauhan, K Ahmed, S Chatterjee, S D Sr, S Ahmed, P R Barman, R Prasad and P Pramanik.

Captain: S D Sr Vice-captain: R Prasad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S H Gandhi, J Basu, T Godara, G Chauhan, K Ghosh, S Chatterjee, S D Sr, S Dutta, A Gani, R Prasad and P Pramanik.

Captain: S Chatterjee Vice-captain: P Pramanik