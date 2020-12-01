TMC vs MBC Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Match – December 2nd, 2020

Both the teams have had an inconsistent and erratic start to the season. Tapan Memorial Club has played four games so far and has won twice and lost the other two games. On the other hand, in five games, Mohun Bagan AC has found victory in just two games.

The sides are coming into the game on the back of losses. Tapan Memorial Club lost to Town Club by 28 runs, whereas Mohun Bagan also suffered a 3-wicket defeat at the hands of the same team.

Squads to choose from:

Tapan Memorial Club

Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi (W/K), Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Ramesh Prasad, Sandipan Das Sr, Shahbaz Ahmed, P Barman, Debopratim Halder, Nilkantha Das, Abhishek Porel, Koushik Ghosh, Samik Karmankar, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, S Basu, Vikash Singh, Roshan Singh, Suraj Singh, Smit Mahanta

Mohun Bagan AC

Debabrata Das (W/K), Vivek Singh, Anustup Mazumder, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Sourav Paul, Manoj Tiwary, Ankur Pal, Raj Kumar Pal, Alok Pratap Singh, Sandipan Singh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal

Predicted Playing 11

Tapan Memorial Club

Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi (W/K), Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Ramesh Prasad, Sandipan Das Sr, Shahbaz Ahmed, P Barman, Debopratim Halder, Nilkantha Das

Mohun Bagan AC

Debabrata Das (W/K), Vivek Singh, Anustup Mazumder, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari, Sunil Kumar Dalal

Match Details

Match: Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan AC, Match 18

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2nd December, 2020,

3:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens is expected to be a balanced surface with both the bowlers and the batsmen getting equal help from the surface. The pitch tends to favour pacers and the spinners will have to sweat harder to get some joy from the track.

TMC vs MBC Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

TMC vs MBC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shakir Habib Gandhi, Debabrata Das, Anustup Mazumder, Vivek Singh, Shivam Sharma, Kaif Ahmed, Sandipan Das Sr., Shahbaz Ahmed, Prayas Ray Barman, Ramesh Prasad, Akash Deep

Captain: Sandipan Das Sr., Vice-Captain: Anustup Mazumder

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Debabrata Das, Anustup Mazumder, Shivam Sharma, Manoj Tiwary, Sandipan Das Sr., Shahbaz Ahmed, Prince Yadav, Prayas Ray Barman, Writtick Chatterjee, Ramesh Prasad, Akash Deep

Captain: Shahbaz Ahmed, Vice-Captain: Ramesh Prasad