TMC vs MBC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bengal T20 match – December 9th, 2020

Tapan Memorial Club will face Mohun Bagan AC in the summit clash of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 on Wednesday.

Tapan Memorial Club batted first during the first Bengal T20 Challenge semi-final and put up a target of 150 for their opponents. Kalighat Club failed to chase down the total as they fell short by 25 runs.

Mohun Bagan Club, on the other hand, chased 127 runs with nine wickets and 18 balls to spare when they met Town Club in the second semi-final.

With this being the inaugural edition of the Bengal T20 Challenge, both sides will be keen on lifting the trophy. Fans can expect a mouth-watering clash at the Eden Gardens.

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020: Squads to choose from

Tapan Memorial Club

Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi (W/K), Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Ramesh Prasad, Sandipan Das Sr, Shahbaz Ahmed, P Barman, Debopratim Halder, Nilkantha Das, Abhishek Porel, Koushik Ghosh, Samik Karmankar, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, S Basu, Vikash Singh, Roshan Singh, Suraj Singh, Smit Mahanta

Mohun Bagan AC

Debabrata Das (W/K), Vivek Singh, Anustup Mazumder, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Sourav Paul, Manoj Tiwary, Ankur Pal, Raj Kumar Pal, Alok Pratap Singh, Sandipan Singh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal

Predicted Playing XI

Tapan Memorial Club

Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi (W/K), Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Ramesh Prasad, Sandipan Das Sr, Shahbaz Ahmed, P Barman, Debopratim Halder, Nilkantha Das

Mohun Bagan AC

Debabrata Das (W/K), Vivek Singh, Anustup Mazumder, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari, Sunil Kumar Dalal

Match Details

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Match: Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan AC, Final

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date: 9th December, 2020, 4:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens during this Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 fixture is expected to be a balanced surface that will offer equal help to both the bowlers and the batsmen. The pitch tends to favor pacers, so spinners will have to sweat harder to get some joy from the track.

TMC vs MBC Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020: TMC vs MBC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Singh, D Das, V Singh, K Ahmed, W Chatterjee, S D Sr, S Ahmed, A Deep, S Ghosh, P R Barman and R Prasad.

Captain: V Singh Vice-Captain: R Prasad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Singh, A Majumder, V Singh, K Ahmed, W Chatterjee, S D Sr, S Ahmed, S H Gandhi, S Ghosh, P R Barman and R Prasad.

Captain: S Das Sr Vice-Captain: S Ahmed