TMC vs TOC Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Match – December 6th, 2020

Tapan Memorial Club take on Town Club in the 26th match of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge.

Tapan Memorial Club have been in sensational form in the Bengal T20 Challenge . They have suffered just one loss in five games, doing so against Town Club. They arrive in this game after a 2-wicket win over Kalighat Club and a 6-wicket victory over East Bengal in their last two Bengal T20 Challenge games.

Meanwhile, Town Club won three consecutive games in the Bengal T20 Challenge before enduring two successive losses against Calcutta Customs and Kalighat respectively.

Bengal T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

Tapan Memorial Club

Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi (W/K), Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Ramesh Prasad, Sandipan Das Sr, Shahbaz Ahmed, P Barman, Debopratim Halder, Nilkantha Das, Abhishek Porel, Koushik Ghosh, Samik Karmankar, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, S Basu, Vikash Singh, Roshan Singh, Suraj Singh, Smit Mahanta.

Town Club

Gitmoy Basu (W/K), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee, Pankaj Shaw, Mirza-Danish Alam, Arikta Das, Writam Porel, Golam Mustafa, Siddharth Singh, Anirab Gupta, Alok Pratap Singh.

Predicted Playing-11s

Tapan Memorial Club

Koushik Ghosh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nilkantha Das, Ramesh Prasad, Shakir Habib Gandhi (W/K), Debopratim Halder, Sandipan Das Sr, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, P Barman, Tarun Godara.

Town Club

Gitmoy Basu (W/K), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee.

Match Details

Match: Tapan Memorial Club vs Town Club, Match 26

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date and Time: 6th December, 2020, 11:00 AM IST.

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens in the Bengal T20 Challenge has been a sporting surface, with both bowlers and batsmen likely to get equal help off it. With the pitch tending to favour the pacers, the spinners may have to sweat harder to get something off it. More of the same could be expected from this Bengal T20 Challenge game too.

TMC vs TOC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TMC vs TOC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gitmoy Basu, Shakib Habir Gandhi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Sandipan Das Sr., M Kaif-I, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ramesh Prasad, Ananta Saha, Aritra Chatterjee.

Captain: Sandipan Das Sr.. Vice-Captain: Ramesh Prasad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gitmoy Basu, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Sandipan Das Sr., M Kaif-I, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ramesh Prasad, Ananta Saha, Aritra Chatterjee, Aziz Ansari.

Captain: Md Kaif-I. Vice-Captain: Kazi Junaid Saifi.