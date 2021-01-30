TN vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match – Jan 31, 2021

The final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 features Tamil Nadu taking on Baroda at the Sardar Patel Stadium on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu have been the team to beat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season, with no losses in seven outings. Led by Dinesh Karthik, Tamil Nadu have utilised their resources to the fullest.

Jagadeesan, who leads the run-scoring charts in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has been absolutely sensational at the top of the order; the likes of Murugan Ashwin and R Sai Kishore have led the attack with aplomb too. With Shahrukh Khan providing the balance in the lower order, Tamil Nadu will look to go one step further this time around in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Meanwhile, Baroda, despite not having the services of Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda, have exceeded expectations in their run to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.

Stand-in captain Kedhar Devdhar has led from the front, scoring 333 runs, with Vishnu Solanki and Atit Sheth complementing him well with both bat and ball. Baroda's depth in both departments has held them in good stead and could be key in the all-important Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final as well.

Although Baroda have momentum on their side, Tamil Nadu look the more accomplished team on paper. However, T20 can be a very funny game at times, which means the underdogs Baroda could have a fighting chance of clinching the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Nevertheless, we should be in for a fitting end to what has been a thoroughly enjoyable Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Squads to choose from

Tamil Nadu

Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan (WK), Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Sonu Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Aswin Crist, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Srinivas, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, and G Periyaswamy.

Baroda

Karthik Kakade, Vishnu Solanki, Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathva, Krunal Pandya, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Abhimanyu Rajput.

Predicted Playing 11s

Tamil Nadu

Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Dinesh Karthik (C&WK), Sonu Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin and Aswin Crist.

Baroda

Kedhar Devdhar (C), Smit Patel (WK), Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt and Karthik Kakade.

Match Details

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Baroda, Final.

Date: 31st January 2021, at 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Pitch Report

The Motera Stadium pitch is on the slower side, with the spinners ruling the roost in the last few games.

While the pacers should get some swing early on, the batsmen could go after them, given the field restrictions. With the pitch likely to slow down as the game progresses, both teams should look to bat first after winning the toss.

160-170 could be a match-winning total here although both teams have a reliable spin attack to fall back on in this high-stakes encounter.

HAR vs BRD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TN vs BRD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Karthik, Kedhar Devdhar, C Hari Nishanth, Arun Karthik, Vishnu Solanki, R Sonu Yadav, Atit Sheth, R Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin, Lukman Meriwala and Babashafi Pathan.

Captain: Dinesh Karthik. Vice-Captain: Vishnu Solanki.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Karthik, Kedhar Devdhar, C Hari Nishanth, Arun Karthik, Vishnu Solanki, R Sonu Yadav, Ninad Rathva, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Lukman Meriwala and Babashafi Pathan.

Captain: Kedhar Devdhar. Vice-Captain: Dinesh Karthik.