TN vs HYD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, 1st Semi-final

The first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will see Tamil Nadu (TN) take on Hyderabad (HYD) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu have done well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with established stars Vijay Shankar and Shahrukh Khan holding them in good stead. They are well on course in their plight to defend their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, but are in for a tough test against Hyderabad, who have surprised few in the competition with the likes of Tanmay Agarwal and Chama Milind excelling with the ball. With momentum on their side, Hyderabad should fancy their chances in what promises to be an exciting clash in Delhi.

TN vs HYD Probable Playing 11 Today

TN XI

Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar (c), Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, P Sarvana Kumar and Sandeep Warrier

HYD XI

Tanmay Agarwal (c), Pragnay Reddy (wk), Tilak Verma, Himalay Agarwal, Bavanaka Sandeep, Rahul Buddhi, T Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama Milind, Rakshann Readdi and Mehdi Hassan

Match Details

TN vs HYD, Semi-final 1, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Date and Time: 20th November 2021, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

With this being the first game of the day, the pitch should be a good one to bat on. There wasn't much help on offer for the pacers in previous games at the venue. However, the spinners will come into play with some turn available off the surface. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. 160 should be a par score, with the pitch likely to remain the same throughout the game.

Today’s TN vs HYD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Jagadeesan: N Jagadeesan is one of Tamil Nadu's best bets with the bat. His ability against both pace and spin is highly regarded and he should prove to be a valuable asset in your TN vs HYD Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Tilak Verma: Tilak Verma has been the surprise package for Hyderabad this season with his intent and aggression serving them well in the middle overs. The top-order batter will be keen to continue his form against the defending champions, making him a good option for your TN vs HYD Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Vijay Shankar: Vijay Shankar has been solid in the Tamil Nadu middle order, with the India international scoring over 150 runs in four innings. Shankar can also chip in with the ball in the middle overs, making him one to watch out for in this match.

Bowler

Chama Milind: Chama Milind tops the wicket-taking charts in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, proving to be lethal in the powerplay and death overs. Given his form and wicket-taking ability, he is surely a must-have in every TN vs HYD Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in TN vs HYD Dream11 prediction team

Tilak Verma (HYD)

Vijay Shankar (TN)

Chama Milind (HYD)

Important stats for TN vs HYD Dream11 prediction team

Chama Milind - 18 wickets in 6 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches

Tanmay Agarwal - 333 runs in 6 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches

Vijay Shankar - 138 runs in 4 SMAT 2021 matches, Average: 69.00

TN vs HYD Dream11 Prediction Today (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy)

TN vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Jagaadeesan, T Agarwal, T Varma, S Khan, B Sandeep, S Yadav, V Shankar, C Milind, R Readi, S Warrier and R Sai Kishore

Captain: N Jagadeesan. Vice-captain: T Varma

TN vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Jagaadeesan, T Agarwal, T Varma, S Khan, B Sandeep, H Nishanth, V Shankar, C Milind, T Thyagarajan, S Warrier and R Sai Kishore

Captain: N Jagadeesan. Vice-captain: V Shankar

