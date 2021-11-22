TN vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Final

The final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will see Tamil Nadu (TN) take on Karnataka (KAR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday.

Tamil Naduu are a win away from defending their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title after a thumping win over Hyderabad in the semi-finals. However, they now face 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions Karnataka, who have been equally impressive in the current edition. Although Karnataka head into the game as underdogs, they have the likes of Manish Pandey and Karun Nair to counter Tamil Nadu's bowling attack. The battle between the Karnataka batters and the Tamil Nadu bowlers could have a huge impact on the outcome of the game.

TN vs HYD Probable Playing 11 Today

TN XI

Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar (c), Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, P Sarvana Kumar and Sandeep Warrier

KAR XI

Rohan Kadam, Manish Pandey (c), Abhinav Manohar, Karun Nair, Aniruddha Joshi, Sharath BR (wk), J Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Darshan MB, KC Cariappa and Vidyadhar Patil

Match Details

TN vs KAR, Final, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Date and Time: 22nd November 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

As has been the norm at the venue in recent games, a high-scoring fixture is expected. Although the pacers should get some swing early on, the batters will enjoy the ball coming nicely onto the bat. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play given the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key towards the death overs, with 160-170 being par at the venue. Both teams will look to chase, with the pitch expected to remain the same throughout the match.

Today’s TN vs KAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Jagadeesan: Although N Jagadeesan has blown hot and cold in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he is still regarded as one of Tamil Nadu's best batters. Jagadeesan is quite handy behind the stumps as well, making him a must-have in your TN vs KAR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Manish Pandey: Manish Pandey scored a fifty after promoting himself to the top of the batting order. He has looked in good form throughout the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and given his experience, Pandey is a brilliant addition to your TN vs KAR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Vijay Shankar: Like Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar has been steady with the bat, scoring handy runs at a time of need. Shankar adds value with the ball in hand too, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

R Sai Kishore: R Sai Kishore is one of the best left-arm spinners on the Indian circuit, but he hasn't picked up as many wickets as he would have liked to this season. He also adds value with his underrated batting ability, making him a must-have in your TN vs KAR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in TN vs KAR Dream11 prediction team

Manish Pandey (KAR)

Vijay Shankar (TN)

R Sai Kishore (TN)

Important stats for TN vs KAR Dream11 prediction team

KC Cariappa - 10 wickets in 8 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches

Manish Pandey - 259 runs in 8 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches

Vijay Shankar - 181 runs in 5 SMAT 2021 matches, Average: 90.50

TN vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Today (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

TN vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: BR Sharath, N Jagadeesan, M Pandey, S Khan, S Sudharsan, V Shankar, A Joshi, KC Cariappa, J Suchith, R Sai Kishore and P Sarvana Kumar

Captain: N Jagadeesan. Vice-captain: M Pandey

TN vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: BR Sharath, N Jagadeesan, M Pandey, H Nishanth, S Sudharsan, V Shankar, V Vijaykumar, KC Cariappa, J Suchith, M Ashwin and P Sarvana Kumar

Captain: M Pandey. Vice-captain: H Nishanth

Edited by Samya Majumdar

